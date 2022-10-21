Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Oct. 21

Info to know: This is a first round game in the Class 2A playoffs. The winner of this game advances to next Friday’s second round, likely on the road, against an opponent to be announced Saturday morning by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals come in with a 5-3 record and have won three consecutive games, including a 52-7 rout of Red Oak last week. The Norsemen are 4-4 and have lost their last two after winning their first three district games. Last week, they lost 28-13 to PCM. Tadyn Brown is up to 1,053 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns after going off for 300 yards and seven scores last week. Wyatt Schmitt adds 605 passing yards, 394 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns. Isaac Jones is the top target in the passing game with 22 catches for 435 yards and five touchdowns. Jase Wilmes leads the Cardinal defense with 39 tackles, including eight for loss. Jones adds 34.5 tackles and four interceptions and Karson Downey has recorded 33 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Roland-Story is led Jonovan Wilkinson with his 770 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Hesston Johnson is the Norsemen quarterback. He has 924 passing yards, 169 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns. Carter Flattebo leads the receiving group with 17 catches for 208 yards. Four other targets have between eight and 11 receptions. Charlie Watts leads the Roland-Story defense with 68 tackles. Luke Patton adds 39.5 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown, Johnson has picked up 39 tackles and Gavin Carpenter 38.5 with an interception. The Cardinals and Norsemen have not matched up during the careers of the current players. This is the second playoff meeting all-time between the two teams. Roland-Story won in a semifinal game in 1981.