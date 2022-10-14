Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Oct. 14

Friday Preview

Football: Clarinda at Red Oak

Info to know: The football regular season wraps up this evening and the Clarinda Cardinals make the trip to Red Oak. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Both teams come in 4-3, but this game is very different for these two teams. Clarinda is 3-1 in Class 2A District 8 and has sewn up the second playoff spot out of the district, which means a home game in next Friday’s opening round of the Class 2A playoffs. After starting the season 4-0 without giving up a point, the Tigers have lost three straight by 14, 11, and 6 points and have been eliminated from postseason contention. After his big game last week, Tadyn Brown now has 753 rushing yards to lead the Cardinals. Wyatt Schmitt adds 367 rushing yards and 570 passing while Karson Downey has accumulated 219 rushing yards. Isaac Jones is the top target for the Cardinals in the passing game with 20 receptions for 408 yards and five touchdowns. Jase Wilmes leads the Clarinda defense with 36 tackles, seven for loss. Jones adds 32.5 tackles and Downey has 30.5 and two interceptions, one for a score. The Clarinda defense has forced 18 turnovers this season. Riley Fouts leads Red Oak with 1,267 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Chase Roeder has passed for 894 yards and eight scores with Braden Woods and Dawson Bond his top targets in the passing game. Woods has 18 catches for 286 yards and two scores and Bond 16 catches for 444 yards and six touchdowns. Bond paces the defense with 86 tackles, 12.5 for loss. Adam Baier adds another 62.5 tackles, 11.5 for loss. Clarinda won last season’s meeting 44-0.

Football: East Mills at Stanton/Essex

Info to know: The Stanton/Essex Vikings need to beat East Mills and hope East Union takes down Bedford to earn the third and final automatic playoff spot in Class 8-Player District 9. There are two at-large spots for fourth-place teams available, but the Vikings would need a win and likely quite a bit of help there too. Stanton/Essex is 4-3 overall and 2-3 in district play while the Wolverines are 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the district. Nolan Grebin leads the Stanton/Essex offense with 714 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for a team-best 291 yards. Joshua Martin has also seen time at quarterback and has 309 passing yards, 207 rushing yards and five total touchdowns. Kywin Tibben is the top receiver for the Vikings with 29 receptions for 278 yards and seven scores. Jonan Wookey leads the defense with 72.5 tackles, 5.5 for loss. Jacob Martin is next with 43 tackles, 13 for loss. East Mills quarterback Zach Thornburg has accumulated 1,123 passing yards and 15 scores with Mason Crouse (31 catches, 502 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Davis McGrew (25, 342, 5) doing most of the pass catching. Thornburg also leads the team in rushing with 338 yards and eight touchdowns. Ryan Stortenbecker adds 307 yards rushing, 206 receiving and 10 total touchdowns. Stortenbecker also leads the Wolverine defense with 70.5 tackles, 15.5 for loss and six interceptions, three for touchdowns. McGrew adds 56.5 tackles and five interceptions, two for scores. Crouse has 46.5 tackles, 23.5 for loss. Stanton/Essex won last season’s meeting 44-18.

Football: Sidney at MMCRU

Info to know: The Cowboys wrap up the regular season by making a three-hour drive north to Marcus for a non-district game against the Royals. Sidney lost all six of its district games to enter play today with a 1-6 record on the season. MMCRU is 2-5 on the season. Jeramiah Ballan leads the Cowboy offense with 320 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Andreas Buttry has thrown for 222 yards and two scores while LaDarius Albright adds 111 passing yards and a score. Braedon Godfread has 12 catches for 200 yards and three scores. Ballan and Michael Hensley combine for another 18 receptions. Nik Peters paces the Sidney defense with 41 tackles. Chace Wallace adds 28 tackles and Godfread 27.5. MMCRU quarterback Jonah Petersen has 1,054 passing yards and eight touchdowns to go with 10 interceptions. Kyler Bork leads the receiving group with 23 catches for 498 yards and four scores. Jace Colling also has 23 receptions to go with 320 yards and four scores and Michael Peterson has hauled in 17 catches for 203 yards. Freshman Brayson Mulder is the top Royal running back with 468 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns. Colling paces the defense with 39 tackles while Peterson adds 35. Noah Galles has five interceptions, two he has taken back for scores. MMCRU won last season’s meeting 27-14.