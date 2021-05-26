Espinosa, Shull, Stickler named Clarinda Athletes of the Year
- Kent Dinnebier/Editor
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Clarinda events from Day 1 of the state track and field meet
DES MOINES - Clarinda sophomore Isaac Jones saw his dream of a state championship become a reality on Friday, winning the Class 2A high jump t…
Brooke Brown’s fourth-place finish at the Class 1A regional tennis tournament at Red Oak highlighted a day that started out with extreme disap…
- Updated
Clarinda events from Day 2 of the state track and field meet
The Clarinda softball and baseball teams opened their seasons with run-rule wins at Bedford Monday, May 24.
- Updated
TREYNOR – The Clarinda track and field teams are sending 18 events to the state track and field meet.
The Clarinda boys golf team saw its season come to an end with a sixth-place score of 397 at a Class 2A District Tournament Thursday, May 20, …
Clarinda junior Nathan Brown is finishing his preparations for the Class 1A state tennis tournament.
The Clarinda girls tennis team went the distance in the first round of a Class 1A regional team tournament, but lost 5-4 to Creston Saturday, …