Espinosa leads Cardinal girls to runner-up finish at Corning

The Cardinals had one additional win on the day, in the 4x100 relay with a team of Millikan, Espinosa, Aly Meier and Maddie Sunderman finishing in 52.97.

The Cardinals were runners-up in the 4x800 relay with Cheyenne Sunderman, Strait, Eberly and Hesse finishing in 10:56.80.

Clarinda added third-place marks in the 4x400 with Cheyenne Sunderman, Nordyke, Strait and Hesse in 4:43.63 and in the 1600 medley with Cheyenne Sunderman, Espinosa, Millikan and Eberly in 4:45.14.

The Cardinals were also fourth in the shuttle hurdle and 4x200 relays and fifth in the 800 medley.

Cindy Swain gave Essex an event win on the evening, crossing first in the 200 in 29.71. Swain also finished sixth in the long jump.

Sami York had another good day in the throws, earning two medals for the Trojanettes. She threw the discus 97-7 for runner-up honors while finishing fourth in the shot put with a best throw of 30-7. Olivia Baker added a fifth-place toss in the shot put.

Riley Jensen added a third-place run in the 800 and a third-place leap in the high jump for the Trojanettes. She finished two laps in 2:45.91 and had a best jump of 4-8. Jensen also took seventh in the 1500 while Emma Barrett finished eighth.