Eleven Cardinal seniors earn conference academic award
Clarinda Cardinals

The Hawkeye 10 Conference released its winter sports all-academic award winners Saturday, March 6, with 11 Clarinda athletes and nine Shenandoah athletes honored.

To earn the conference’s all-academic award, you have to be a senior letter winner in a winter sport and achieve a 3.5 or higher cumulative grade point average during your entire high school career.

Clarinda girls basketball had five recipients: Jessalee Neihart, Kristen Smith and Teya Stickler, along with managers Brianna Bartmess and Emilee Haffner.

Clarinda wrestlers Crew Howard and Mason McClarnon received the award as well as wrestling cheerleaders Lindsay Darrah, Lanie Garrett and Madison Sunderman.

Clarinda bowler Isaac Bryson also earned the award.

There were five Shenandoah boys basketball players who earned the award in Braden Knight, Cain Lorimor, Sam Martin, Brody Owen and Zayne Zwickel. Basketball cheerleader Cora James also earned the award. Lorimor and Zwickel also received the award as bowling athletes.

Shenandoah girls basketball’s Sidda Rodewald earned conference academic honors as well as Fillies bowlers Bailey Maher and Alexa Munsinger.

