Eight Cardinals to run at state cross country meet

“I knew it was going to be exceptionally difficult to make it as individuals this season,” Mayer said. “Kyle and Treyton ran the race like it was their last and were able to stay in the top 15 for all three miles.”

Schaapherder was unable to compete in last year’s state qualifying meet because of COVID protocols, and wanted to make sure he competed hard this year.

“It was really special,” Schaapherder said. “I wasn’t able to see if I could do it last year and to do it this year was special.”

Schaapherder said he was passed by several competitors in the final steps of the race making for an uneasy few moments afterwards, but was super excited to find out he qualified.

Wagoner said it was a little cold and a tough, flat course, but he kept fighting through the pack of runners.

“It was a condensed field with a lot of people right there,” Wagoner said. “I just had to hang on and keep getting faster.”

Mayer and both competitors said the goal at state is simply to run their best times of the season.

Michael Mayer was next for the Cardinal boys, finishing 26th in 18:05, the fastest time of his career.