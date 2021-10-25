Eight Cardinals to run at state cross country meet

The Clarinda girls cross country team has qualified for the state meet for the first time since 2006.
All six Cardinal athletes finished in the top 29 at the Class 2A state qualifying meet and the top three of Mayson Hartley, Raenna Henke and Ashlyn Eberly were all top 15 individual qualifiers as Clarinda’s 62 points edged Des Moines Christian’s 66 and Van Meter’s 73 points for the state qualifying meet title Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Gowrie Country Club, hosted by Southeast Valley.
Callie King, Cheyenne Sunderman and Amelia Hesse are also part of the state qualifying team.
“It has been a blast watching the girls come together as a team,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer said, “and as a group of serious competitors. They delight in each other’s successes, their collective successes and their personal successes.”
The Cardinal boys qualified two athletes for the state meet in Kyle Wagoner and Treyton Schaapherder.
Des Moines Christian had the top three finishers in the boys race, led by Aaron Fynaardt’s 15:49. The Lions, Clear Lake and GC/GR took the three qualifying spots while Shenandoah’s score of 131 was also ahead of Clarinda’s fifth place total of 152.
Wagoner and Schaapherder were part of a tight group right at the end of the 15 automatic qualifiers. Wagoner finished 12th in 17:22 and Schaapherder 14th in 17:23.
“I knew it was going to be exceptionally difficult to make it as individuals this season,” Mayer said. “Kyle and Treyton ran the race like it was their last and were able to stay in the top 15 for all three miles.”
Schaapherder was unable to compete in last year’s state qualifying meet because of COVID protocols, and wanted to make sure he competed hard this year.
“It was really special,” Schaapherder said. “I wasn’t able to see if I could do it last year and to do it this year was special.”
Schaapherder said he was passed by several competitors in the final steps of the race making for an uneasy few moments afterwards, but was super excited to find out he qualified.
Wagoner said it was a little cold and a tough, flat course, but he kept fighting through the pack of runners.
“It was a condensed field with a lot of people right there,” Wagoner said. “I just had to hang on and keep getting faster.”
Mayer and both competitors said the goal at state is simply to run their best times of the season.
Michael Mayer was next for the Cardinal boys, finishing 26th in 18:05, the fastest time of his career.
Alex Lihs and Lance Regehr completed Clarinda’s scoring lineup with Lihs finishing 43rd in 18:52, his fastest time ever, and Regehr 57th in 19:26.
Mark Everett took 63rd in 19:47 and Forrest Eberly 65th in 20:02 to round out Clarinda’s lineup.
This was the final race for seniors Regehr, Mayer and Everett and Coach Mayer said they will be greatly missed next season.
Hartley qualified for the state meet for the third time in her career and led the Clarinda girls with a third place run of 19:45, trailing only Clear Lake’s Addison Doughan’s 19:06 and a 19:15 from Clare Kelly of Van Meter.
“The last two years I have made it individually,” Hartley said, “and this year making it as a team will boost all of our confidence. We’re going to go in and compete.”
Henke continued her stellar freshman career with a seventh place run of 20:33. She called it “new and strange” to run on a flat course and was a little off of her best time of the year, but said it was “really wild” to win the meet title.
“It’s really special,” Henke said. “I hope I can get to state again in the coming years.”
Eberly will wrap up her career with a third state appearance. She came in third for the Cardinals, taking 13th overall in 21:02.
“I’m really excited and proud of all of the work over the past six seasons,” Eberly said, “and I am excited to go out with a bang. Taking the team to state means a lot to me.”
Eberly was asked about any words of wisdom she plans on sharing with the first year qualifiers on the team.
“(The state meet) is really tough,” Eberly said. “It’s not like any race you have ever run before, but it’s exciting and the adrenaline will get you through it.”
King and Sunderman were Clarinda’s other two scorers and weren’t far away from individual qualifying positions. King took 19th in 21:40 and Sunderman 20th in 21:48.
“It’s really special and I knew it meant a lot to my teammates,” King said on qualifying, “so it was special to be able to help with that.”
King is a freshman and has been the Cardinals’ fourth runner about every meet this season. She said the older girls have given her a lot of insight each race this season and she has been working all year to get closer to the three teammates ahead of her.
Sunderman wasn’t with her teammates at the time of the interviews.
Hesse added a 29th place run for Clarinda in 22:23.
“I saw the girls qualify last year and how exciting it was for them,” Hesse said, “and to qualify this year is even more exciting.”
Video interviews with the seven Cardinal athletes quoted above are available at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page.