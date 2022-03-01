Eberly named IHSBCA District Coach of the Year

Clarinda head baseball coach Rod Eberly has been honored as the Class 2A Southwest District Coach of the Year by the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association.

Eberly received one of the five district honors in Class 2A during the IHSBCA Hall of Fame Banquet Saturday, Jan. 22.

Eberly led the Cardinals to an 18-12 season this past summer that included the program’s first trip to the state baseball tournament since 2005.

The Cardinals finished 10-10 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, but then defeated Treynor, Underwood and Panorama in the Class 2A district and substate tournaments to advance to the state field. The Cardinals lost to Unity Christian in the first round of the state tournament.