Eberly named academic all-state

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Clarinda senior Ashlyn Eberly has earned academic all-state honors.
Eberly was one of 25 girls to earn the honor from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
To earn academic all-state honors, an athlete must be a senior, have a cumulative grade point average of 3.8 or higher, have a cumulative ACT score of 28 or higher and either qualify for the state cross country meet or finish in the top 30 at a state qualifying meet during the year of application.
Eberly helped lead the Cardinals to an eighth place team finish at the state meet. It was the third time she qualified for the state meet.
