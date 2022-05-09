Easy win for Cardinal boys tennis in final regular season dual

The Clarinda boys tennis team rolled through singles and sat its top four athletes in doubles in an 8-1 home win over Audubon Thursday, May 5.

Audubon’s number five athlete, Aiden Griffith, had to exit his singles match against Luke Baker because of injury, giving the Cardinals a win by injury default there and at the number three doubles position, where Griffith was scheduled to play.

Clarinda used its usual singles lineup and dropped just two total games over the other five matches. Nathan Brown, Lance Regehr and Kale Downey all earned 8-0 wins at the top three positions over Eli Deist, Connor Christensen and Sawyer McClain. Sant Dow beat Isaac Jackson 8-1 at number four and Grant Barr was an 8-1 winner over Jake Lauritsen at number six.

Baker and Barr moved up to number one doubles and fell 8-4 to Audubon’s top team of Deist and Christensen. Freshman Erik Baker and Ben Miller played number two for Clarinda and earned their first varsity win, beating McClain and Jackson 8-5.

The Cardinals finish the season with an 8-2 dual record. Next up is a Class 1A individual district tournament Monday at Red Oak.