East Mills takes win away from Cardinal volleyball

Jerzee Knight, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Jerzee Knight rises above the net for an attack attempt during the Clarinda Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Sept. 3.

 Photo by Joe Moore/J&C Photography, Clarinda

Clarinda volleyball had its chances to earn a road win Thursday, Sept. 8, against East Mills, but dropped a 3-2 decision to the Wolverines Thursday, Sept. 8.

East Mills won the match 14-25, 25-12, 21-25, 30-28 and 15-7.

Taylor Cole led Clarinda’s attack with 11 kills. Brooke Brown, Addy Wagoner and Jerzee Knight added eight kills each. Cole and Brown were the only two Cardinal athletes to hit above .100 for the match as the team hit just .058. Avery Walter produced two kills.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Emmy Allbaugh set up 23 assists and Ellie Cole added 12 for the Cardinals.

Brown led the front row defense with five blocks, with Walter and Carsen Wellhausen contributing three each. Taylor Cole’s 23 digs led the Cardinals. Allbaugh added 19, while Presley Jobe finished the night with 16. Maddie McQueen finished with five digs, Wagoner had four and four additional Cardinals ended with two each.

The Cardinals served at 90% for the match with 10 aces, led by Allbaugh’s four. Jobe finished with three aces and Taylor Cole had two.

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 5-6 on the season. They are off until a Hawkeye 10 triangular Tuesday in Glenwood against the Rams and Atlantic.

