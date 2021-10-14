East Mills rallies to beat Cardinal volleyball

The Clarinda volleyball team dropped its regular season home finale 3-2 Tuesday, Oct. 12, against East Mills.

Game scores were 19-25, 32-30, 20-25, 25-15 and 15-12.

Clarinda hit .146 for the match with a balanced offensive attack. Paige Millikan led the Cardinals with 14 kills while Taylor Cole and Brooke Brown contributed 13 each. Avery Walter chipped in with nine winners, Chloe Strait had eight and Emmy Allbaugh finished with two. Allbaugh also had 37 assists while Presley Jobe stepped up with seven.

Brown added 15 blocks to her impressive evening. Strait and Walter finished with four each.

Jobe was strong in the back row with 35 digs to lead the Cardinals. Allbaugh added 30 while Cole had 27. Walter and Strait contributed seven digs each. Aly Meier finished with four, Bailey Nordyke three and Millikan and Jerzee Knight ended the match with two each.

The Cardinals were 85% from the service line with Cole serving three aces. Walter, Strait and Allbaugh all added two.

The Cardinals fell to 13-14 with the loss and travel to St. Albert Thursday in their regular season finale. The Wolverines improved to 20-13.