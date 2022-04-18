Downey wins both matches in loss at Maryville

The Clarinda boys tennis team suffered a pair of close losses near the top of the lineup that cost them the dual in a 6-3 loss at Maryville Thursday, April 14.

Lance Regehr took a 9-7 loss to Kason Teale at number two singles and Regehr and Nathan Brown fell 9-8, 7-5 in the tiebreak to Teale and James Distefeno at number one doubles.

Brown and Kale Downey had easy wins at the number one and three singles positions for the Cardinals. Brown beat Carson Kempf 8-1 at the top spot and Downey downed Distefeno 8-2. Clarinda’s other win came at number two doubles as Downey and Sant Dow earned an 8-6 triumph over Kempf and Colby Bowles.

Maryville enjoyed comfortable wins at the bottom of the lineup. Dow lost 8-2 to George Groumoutis at number four singles. Clarinda’s Luke Baker dropped an 8-1 decision to Collin Sowards at number five and Grant Barr fell 8-4 to Colby Bowles at number six.

Baker and Barr were together at number three doubles for the Cardinals and lost 8-3 to Groumoutis and Sowards.

The Cardinals fell to 1-2 in duals with the loss. They are off until a home date Thursday, April 21, against Atlantic.