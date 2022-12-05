Downey, Wilmes earn titles at Nodaway Valley

The Clarinda boys wrestling team left Nodaway Valley High School Saturday, Dec. 3, with two champions and two runners-up.

Karson Downey won the 195 pound title at the Coach Riley Invitational while Jase Wilmes took the 220 pound championship. Kaden Whipp finished second at 106 and Leland Woodruff was second at 160 for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals finished fourth in a field of 14 teams with 140 points. Knoxville won the team title with 215 points, with Pleasantville and AHSTW also finishing ahead of the Cardinals.

Wilmes won all three of his matches by fall to take the title at 220, including a championship match win over Henry Lund of AHSTW with a fall time of 4 minutes, 51 seconds.

Downey had a quick fall in the quarterfinals and then beat Ashton Honnold of Nodaway Valley 7-1 in the semifinals. Downey earned a fall over Lenox’s Jake Cox in the final in a fall time of 4:29.

After a quarterfinal win by fall, Woodruff beat CAM’s Gabe Rouse 8-4 in the semifinals before losing by fall in 3:05 to Kayden Baxter of AHSTW in the final.

Whipp received a bye into the semifinals and needed just 50 seconds to get by Knoxville’s Tre DeRaad in his semifinal match. Whipp then lost by fall to Brock Shaha of Mount Ayr in the final.

The Cardinals also had two third-place finishers on the day in Dominick Polsley at 170 pounds and Bryson Harris at 285.

Harris started his day with a 2-1 loss against Knoxville’s Reagan Roberts in the quarterfinals, but battled back to win his next three matches to finish third. After a fall, Harris beat Pleasantville’s Colton Miller 8-0 and Sawyer Kiesel of AHSTW 5-2 in the third-place match.

Polsley won his quarterfinal match by fall, but then lost by fall to Daniel Gorskikh of Knoxville in the semifinal round. Polsley won his final two matches to take third with a fall and an 8-3 win over Jordan Martin-England of Lenox.

Brayden Nothwehr added a fifth-place finish at 182 for the Cardinals, splitting his four matches. He opened his day with an 8-1 win, but then lost by fall to Dillen Ammons of Pleasantville in the semifinals. Nothwehr dropped a 9-7 decision to Tate Haffner of Southwest Valley before beating Logan Heller of AHSTW in the fifth-place match by an 11-2 major decision. It was Nothwehr’s second win of the day over Heller.

Landen Carson went 1-2 at 145 for the Cardinals while Ryan Skeripski lost all three of his matches at 138.

The Cardinals are back on the mat Tuesday for a quad at Lewis Central.