Downey, Jones, Schmitt shine in win over Clarke

CLARINDA – The Clarinda defense picked off Clarke quarterback Jack Cooley six times and held the Indians to 217 yards of offense in a 28-7 homecoming win to open district play Friday, Sept. 16.

Karson Downey and Isaac Jones picked off two passes each, with Downey taking one back for a touchdown in the second quarter.

“The defensive line did a good job putting pressure on the quarterback,” Downey said. “He had to get rid of the ball and it gave me the opportunity to catch it and go for six.”

The win was Clarinda’s second straight and came in the Class 2A District 8 opener against an Indian team that had enjoyed three straight blowout victories to start the season.

“We played as a team (Friday),” Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins said. “We moved the ball multiple ways on offense and opened up the passing game a bit. In the third quarter, we were mixing in different personnel and moving the ball different ways effectively. If we can keep that up and keep eyes off (Tadyn Brown) in the backfield, we’ll move it even better.”

Brown had just 10 yards rushing and didn’t play after halftime because of an injury. The Wyatt Schmitt to Isaac Jones connection in the passing game paced the offense with Schmitt completing 15 of 23 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns. Jones caught seven balls for 136 yards and two scores.

“We communicate before the play,” Jones said on his play with Schmitt. “We’re working on getting (the ball) down the sideline more instead of making it a 50-50 ball.”

Homecoming king Adam Johnson had the other touchdown catch, a four yard completion from Schmitt with 4:50 left in the game to make the score 28-7.

Clarinda scored the game’s first points on its first offensive drive. After Jones’ first interception, Schmitt and Jones connected on a 20-yard scoring pass. Schmitt ran in the two-point conversion giving the Cardinals an 8-0 lead just 97 seconds into the game.

The score was still 8-0 until Downey’s pick six with 8:26 to go in the second period. Dominick Polsley ran in the two-point play to make it 16-0.

The Indians got on the scoreboard just before halftime. Austin Gonseth intercepted a Schmitt pass and then the next play, Jesus Vega got behind the defense and Cooley found him for a 34-yard touchdown strike. The extra point cut Clarinda’s lead to 16-7 with 1:23 to go until halftime.

Clarinda threatened before the break but was turned away on downs at Clarke’s 15-yard line.

Clarinda drove into the red zone to start the second half, but again couldn’t finish.

The teams traded punts, and then Clarke put together a nice drive. The Indians were nearing Clarinda’s 30 before Schmitt picked off a pass from Cooley with just seconds left in the third quarter.

Clarinda turned the interception into a nine-play, 62-yard scoring drive with Schmitt and Jones connecting for their second touchdown each, this time from five yards out. The two-point try was no good, putting the score at 22-7 with 9:18 to play.

Downey’s second interception ended Clarke’s next drive and the Cardinals made the Indians pay again with the Schmitt to Johnson touchdown pass ending a seven-play drive with 4:50 to go.

Levi Wise caught four passes on the day for 31 yards, while Polsley led the rushing attack with 40 yards on nine carries. Bevins was impressed with both on the day.

“Dominick is that back that sees a hole and goes,” Bevins said. “He and Tadyn are a good 1-2 punch. Levi had a great night. He shows up and works hard every day. For a senior to have a game like that is great to see. I’m happy for him.”

The defense led the way with Bevins saying defensive coaches Roger Williams and Conner Hanafan implementing a five-man front early in the week.

“We saw that Clarke hadn’t seen anything like a (five-man front) on film,” Bevins said. “We threw that curve ball at them and it affected them early. They adjusted a bit in the second half and moved the ball some.”

Downey led the defense with six tackles, two for loss, to go with the two interceptions. Jase Wilmes and Kaden Casteel added five tackles each. Freshman Noah Harris had four and a half tackles and an interception and Eli Vorhies finished with four tackles.

The Cardinals improved to 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in district play. They are on the road Friday to take on the district’s defending champion in Greene County.

“It will take something like (Friday to beat Greene County),” Bevins said, “in moving the ball in different ways. Coach (Caden) Duncan up there has them prepared every week. They have been the top team in the district. It’s always fun up there with a good atmosphere. It should be a good game.”

The Rams opened district play with a win over Des Moines Christian to improve to 3-1 on the season.