Downey, Howard, Whipp qualify for state wrestling

McGinnis said having this district tournament experience should be good for Dickerson and the program going forward.

“That extra week and the scouting we did was a good experience for him,” McGinnis said. “Being in the moment of this tournament and the pressure of this week was good for him and he’ll be able to talk about it next year. He’s been nothing but a great leader all year. I’m proud of him, happy that he got this far and we’ll build on it for next year.”

Southwest Iowa’s Daly was matched up in a bracket that saw the other three athletes total only six losses on the season coming in.

Daly lost by fall to Panorama’s Andersen halfway through the first period in a 220 semifinal. He trailed 2-1 after the first period against Smith of Clarke in the third-place match but took a fall nearly 30 seconds into the second.

“Sam came in and fought,” Warriors head coach Aaron Lang said. “He had a tough bracket, and we knew that coming in but he never backed down, showed some grit and heart. He kept getting in good positions but didn’t have enough to move on.”

Lang said the growth Daly showed over his sophomore year was impressive and a good example for himself and the program going forward.