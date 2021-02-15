Downey, Howard, Whipp qualify for state wrestling

CRESTON – The Clarinda Cardinals qualified three athletes for the state wrestling tournament.
Senior Crew Howard and junior Kale Downey won their weight classes to qualify, while freshman Kaden Whipp finished second in his class, also securing a berth Saturday, Feb. 13, at a Class 2A district wrestling tournament at Creston High School.
Logan Green and Cole Ridnour finished third for the Cardinals, while Karson Downey and Michael Mayer took fourth.
Shenandoah’s representative, Logan Dickerson, finished 0-2.
Southwest Iowa’s Samuel Daly was also 0-2.
Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins said the day had some highlights, although they didn’t reach the overall goal.
“We came in with seven so we hoped to get seven, but our three that made it wrestled hard,” Bevins said.
Howard endured a throw in the opening seconds of the 220-pound final from Panorama’s Cooper Andersen but responded well with a fall in 33 seconds.
“He went double overs on me,” Howard said, “and I thought I could go double unders. I’m usually comfortable there, but he got the best of me. I recovered quickly though, got to my stuff and finished the match. The goal at the beginning of the season is to get (to the state tournament) and now I want to get onto the podium.”
Howard had to go the whole six minutes in the semifinal, but still wasn’t challenged, beating Clarke’s Jake Smith by a 12-1 major decision.
“Our goal with (Howard),” Bevins said, “is to take care of business when you can, but if you have to go six minutes, just push the pace the whole time.”
Howard said the goal next week is to go out on top.
“I was fourth last year and I want to be on top of the podium,” Howard said. “Hopefully I have put in the work that will get me there. I just have to do everything I got. I have some hammers in front of me, but anything can happen.”
Downey had an impressive day in winning the 138-pound title. He led 6-0 in the second period when he pinned Cayden Van Meer of Panorama in the semifinal. He then was in control throughout in an 8-0 win over Winterset’s Jensen Kaldenberg in the final.
“I told you last week that Kale wrestled his best match,” Bevins said, “but his match in the finals (Saturday) was right up there with it.”
Downey said he simply stuck with what got him to this point.
“I was just doing my stuff,” Downey said. “Wrestling my way and doing what I’m comfortable with.”
When asked about goals for the state tournament, Downey said he wants to improve on his 0-2 showing from last year and earning a medal would be a nice accomplishment as well.
While Downey and Howard will be returning to the state tournament, Whipp will get his first taste.
Whipp turned a 2-1 lead after the first period of his 106-pound semifinal match against Winterset’s Kasen Cochran into a 6-1 lead after two periods and ended up winning 10-2. He lost by fall to Glenwood’s Vincent Mayberry in the final, but the one win was enough to advance.
“Kaden was in a tough spot with the Mayberry kid,” Bevins said. “I just told him to control what he can control. He took care of the Winterset kid, who he had seen at the (Harris Tournament). It was good to see him wrestle six minutes and keep putting points up.”
Whipp said he hopes to win a couple matches next week.
Bevins said Whipp being able to lean on Downey and Howard’s state experience should be helpful.
“Kale and Crew can maybe calm Kaden’s nerves a bit,” Bevins said, “but the stage can’t be too big. If this where we expect to get, then Wells Fargo Arena can’t be too big for you. The limited attendance will ease back on some things, but it will still be a good atmosphere and experience. Hopefully, we can wrestle three matches on Thursday and be done.”
Class 2A is the final session of Thursday’s first round with wrestling scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Video interviews with Whipp, Downey and Howard can be seen on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page.
Two Cardinals suffered disappointing ends to their seasons Saturday as well with Ridnour and Green losing in the semifinals and not getting a wrestleback opportunity.
Ridnour led Riley Hoven of Winterset 4-2 after a takedown just past the midway point of the third period. He was then called for stalling, giving Hoven a penalty point, which gave him the momentum needed to reverse and pin Ridnour in a time of 5:54.
“Cole has had an issue with sitting on his hips when he’s on top and it came back to bite him,” Bevins said. “He wrestled hard and played the cards he was dealt, and that’s what happened.”
Ridnour ended his Cardinal wrestling career with a dominant win, beating Atlantic-CAM’s Peyton Fewson by a 17-2 technical fall in the third-place match.
Green’s dreams of another Saturday tournament win ended quickly when Atlantic-CAM’s Tristan Dorscher threw him and pinned him in just 36 seconds in a 285 semifinal.
“We told Logan all week that that kid can’t beat you straight up and he’ll try to throw you,” Bevins said. “I don’t know what exactly happened, but it did. That’s why you wrestle the matches.”
Green came back and beat Creston/Orient-Macksburg’s Chris Wilson 3-1 in a sudden victory overtime period in the third-place match.
Mayer and Karson Downey both had a quick match and a long match in their two losses. Mayer lost by fall to Winterset’s Keegan Jensen in just 48 seconds in a 132 semifinal and then lost 4-2 to Devin Adams of Central Decatur.
Karson Downey led into the third period in a 145 semifinal against Atlantic-CAM’s Brian South, but South was able to turn Downey onto his back and earn the pin in 5:52. Downey then lost by fall to Keaton Street of Creston/O-M.
Shenandoah’s Dickerson lost both of his matches by fall. Atlantic-CAM’s Kadin Stutzman needed just 33 seconds to beat Dickerson in a 170 semifinal. Dickerson and Glenwood’s Tyler Boldra were even at two after the first period in the third-place match, but Boldra was able to earn the fall late in the second period.
“We knew it would be tough,” Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis said on Dickerson’s day, “especially in that first round. He worked hard all week and all year. He wrestled well against the Glenwood kid, but got caught in a scramble. He’s been a great leader all year. He’s positive, he cheers on his teammates and is a good example of what we want representing Shenandoah wrestling. We’re glad we have him another year.”
McGinnis said having this district tournament experience should be good for Dickerson and the program going forward.
“That extra week and the scouting we did was a good experience for him,” McGinnis said. “Being in the moment of this tournament and the pressure of this week was good for him and he’ll be able to talk about it next year. He’s been nothing but a great leader all year. I’m proud of him, happy that he got this far and we’ll build on it for next year.”
Southwest Iowa’s Daly was matched up in a bracket that saw the other three athletes total only six losses on the season coming in.
Daly lost by fall to Panorama’s Andersen halfway through the first period in a 220 semifinal. He trailed 2-1 after the first period against Smith of Clarke in the third-place match but took a fall nearly 30 seconds into the second.
“Sam came in and fought,” Warriors head coach Aaron Lang said. “He had a tough bracket, and we knew that coming in but he never backed down, showed some grit and heart. He kept getting in good positions but didn’t have enough to move on.”
Lang said the growth Daly showed over his sophomore year was impressive and a good example for himself and the program going forward.
“He started out 4-12,” Lang said on Daly. “Him starting there and qualifying for districts just showed his tremendous growth. That’s huge for him and any of our younger guys who now see that you can start out bad, but if you keep working hard you can do good things.”
Winterset won the team title with 137 points, followed by Creston/O-M’s 102 and Atlantic-CAM’s 96.
Winterset led the district with eight state qualifiers, followed by Creston/O-M’s five. Atlantic-CAM and Glenwood finished with four each. Clarinda had its three, Central Decatur finished with two and Clarke and Panorama had one each.