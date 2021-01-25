Downey, Howard earn Harris Tournament titles

Cole Ridnour finished second at 195 for the Cardinals. He won his first three matches by fall. Each match took longer than the one before it, but the results were the same, pinning Issac Monrroy-Nunez of Panorama, Carter Smuck of Winterset and Tegan Carson of Central Decatur. Ridnour then lost by fall to Creston/O-M’s Jackson Kinsella in the final, improving Kinsella’s overall record to 35-1.

Kaden Whipp finished fourth for the Cardinals at 106 while Tyler Raybourn and Logan Green ended fifth at 152 and 285.

Whipp split his four matches. After a win by fall in the quarterfinals over Kasen Cochran of Winterset, he lost a 19-2 technical fall to unbeaten Eli Becerra of Missouri Valley in the semifinals. Whipp beat Creston/O-M’s Justin Parsons 14-9 in a consolation semifinal before losing by fall to Drew Ehlen of Mount Ayr in the third place match.

Raybourn also split his four matches. He lost by fall to Kaden Bolton of Creston/O-M in the quarterfinals, and then won by medical forfeit over Jaydon Knight of Mount Ayr. Raybourn lost 6-4 in sudden victory to Jevin Christensen of Nodaway Valley before rebounding for a win by fall over Andrew Kennan of Bedford/Lenox in the fifth place match.