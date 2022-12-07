Downey, Harris lead Cardinal boys wrestling at Lewis Central

Clarinda boys wrestling dropped three duals, two of them in Hawkeye 10 Conference competition Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Lewis Central.

The Cardinals lost 54-27 to the host Titans and 48-33 to Denison in conference play, while also falling 66-16 to Ankeny Centennial.

The Cardinals did have two 3-0 athletes on the night in Karson Downey and Bryson Harris. Brayden Nothwehr, Leland Woodruff and Kaden Whipp all earned two wins during the quad for the Cardinals.

Downey, Harris and Whipp all won by fall in one minute or less in the dual against Lewis Central. Woodruff was a 4-3 winner over Paxton Blanchard at 160 pounds and Jaxon Miers took a forfeit for Clarinda’s additional points. Miers’ forfeit was the only one Clarinda took all evening.

The Cardinals had a 33-30 lead against Denison, but forfeit losses at 113, 120 and 126 gave the Monarchs the win. In all, Clarinda forfeited five weight classes during the dual, while the Cardinals won six of the nine contested matches.

Dominick Polsley and Whipp earned first period falls for the Cardinals, while Harris, Woodruff and Downey were winners by fall in the second period. Nothwehr earned a 5-4 decision over Joel Murillo at 182.

Downey, Nothwehr and Harris were the winners in the dual against Ankeny Centennial, with Downey and Harris winning by fall in less than one minute and Nothwehr taking an 11-3 major decision over Jack Cahill.

The Jaguars took five forfeits and won the other six contested matches.

The Cardinals return to the mat Saturday at the Riverside Tournament.