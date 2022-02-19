Downey, Green finish fifth at state wrestling

DES MOINES – Clarinda seniors Kale Downey and Logan Green finished their outstanding careers with medals at the state wrestling championships, held Feb. 17-19 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Downey and Green both finished fifth in their respective weight classes and their seven match wins gave the Cardinals 28 team points, which landed them tied for 20th in the Class 2A standings, entering Saturday evening’s finals.

Additionally, Cardinal sophomores Karson Downey and Jase Wilmes both finished 0-2 in their state debuts.

Clarinda head coach Jared Bevins said two of his leaders all season ending their careers on the podium is a huge accomplishment.

“That was the goal for both to start the year,” Bevins said. “Not just to get here but to win some matches here and bring a medal home. They were both able to accomplish that and to get the odd-number place and a win in their last match was big.”

Kale Downey’s third state tournament appearance started with a pair of wins, both by major decision, to advance to the semifinals at 145 pounds. Downey – who came into the tournament unranked in the iawrestle.com top 12 rankings – scored the final 15 points of the match in a 15-2 win over Albia’s Justin Keller in the first round. He followed that up with another dominant win, 9-0 over Cale Kirstein of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

“The first two matches felt pretty strong,” Downey said. “They were pretty dominant wins. It feels good (to finish fifth). I had been up here a couple times before this and I was finally able to get a couple wins and pull out a win at the end.”

Downey ran into top-ranked Cooper Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg in the semifinals, who pinned him in the first period. Downey then gave up three first period takedowns in his consolation semifinal match against Brady Stille of Decorah before falling 8-5.

That brought Downey into the fifth-place match against Austin Chally of Saydel, another unranked athlete who had advanced to the semifinals. The two each earned a takedown in the first period. Downey was able to take down and then turn and stick Chally to end his season and career on a good note.

“It feels great to go out with a win,” Downey said. “It’s been a super-fun (four years at Clarinda). I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Bevins said it was a great week for Downey.

“Kale isn’t one to wear his emotions on his sleeve much,” Bevins said, “but I don’t think I have ever seen him smile as much he has the last couple days. His spirits were where we they needed to be to have some confidence and he showed he’s capable of winning matches at the state tournament.”

Like Downey, Green’s goal was a medal and said it felt good to earn one.

“It’s something I’ll remember for a long time,” Green said. “I’m glad I could do it with this group of guys. I had a lot of fun.”

Green’s path to fifth place was a little different, as he needed four wins. Green – who came into the tournament ranked fifth at 285 – won his first match with a third period fall over seventh-ranked Dugan Tolley of Winterset. A 1-1 match in the third period turned quickly with a throw and fall for the Cardinal senior.

Green lost his quarterfinal match by fall to third-ranked Aaron Graves of Southeast Valley. Green gave up the first two takedowns in the match, but got one back in the second period to tie the score at four. Graves then got the two point lead back and was able to turn Green on his back in the second period.

Green’s next two wins were by fall, with the first one needed to secure a medal. He pinned Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s Skyler Young and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows’ Daniel Chavez, both in the second period. Young entered the tournament ranked 10th and Chavez 12th.

Green lost a tough one to start his day Saturday, falling 5-3 in a sudden victory period to fourth-ranked Ethan Hooyer of Sioux Center. Green took Hooyer down with four seconds left in regulation, but Hooyer was able to turn around on a missed shot by Green in the extra minute to win the match.

Green ended on a win, though, beating Cameron Geuther of West Delaware 7-1 thanks to a five-point second period.

“I just stayed true to me like I have all year,” Green said, “and didn’t let anything dumb happen. He about got me a couple times, but I knew how to come back and prepared for that next time. I came out on top and that’s all that matters.”

Bevins said Green was “very collected,” all weekend for his first state tournament appearance.

“There were definitely some nerves before the first match,” Bevins said, “but once he settled in to that match and started working on his offense more he picked up the fall. He wrestled well from there on. There were a couple (matches) we would like to have back and that’s unfortunate, but to come back and battle in the fifth-place match speaks to who he is.”

Green’s medal comes in just his second year in the sport and the state appearance gives him one in four different sports, along with football, basketball and track and field.

“That was a goal coming in with wrestling was to get that fourth state appearance,” Green said. “It feels really good, especially coming out with a medal.”

Video interviews with Green and Downey can be found below.

Karson Downey finished 0-2 with a loss by fall in the first round and a loss by a 6-1 decision in the first round of consolations at 160.

Downey drew top-ranked Jadyn Peyton of West Delaware in the opening round and lost in a fall time of 1:42. Peyton earned the early takedown and eventually turned Downey to get the pin.

The loss dropped Downey into the consolation bracket, where he dropped a 6-1 decision to Zayvion Ellington of Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Ellington took Downey down in the first period and then scored a reversal in the second and a takedown in the third period for a 6-0 lead before Downey earned an escape just past the halfway mark of the final period.

Wilmes lasted all six minutes in both of his matches, but lost in both. Fourth-ranked Nick Reinicke of Dike-New Hartford earned a 15-4 major decision over Wilmes in the first round. Wilmes trailed 7-1 after the first period because of two takedowns and a three-point near fall. Two more takedowns had Reinicke in front 11-3 after two periods. He took Wilmes down two more times in the third period.

The loss dropped Wilmes into the consolation bracket and a match with number 11 Johnny Argo of Davenport Assumption. Argo earned three first period takedowns to lead 6-2 after two minutes. Argo scored just two more points the rest of the way, on a third period reversal.

“You would like to win some matches here,” Bevins said on Wilmes and Karson Downey’s tournament, “but to get up here as sophomores in the upper weights isn’t easy. Now they know what it’s like to stay at the hotel and all the back and forth that goes on with the arena and the crowd. To get around it and compete in it is good for them going forward.”

With four state qualifiers and two state medalists in his first season as head coach, Bevins said it was a good year and a lot of that was because of his four seniors in Downey, Green, Tyler Raybourn and Michael Mayer.

“Our seniors did a really good job of setting the tone of what’s going to be accepted and what the pace is going to be like,” Bevins said. “They didn’t shy away from the grind. They embraced it and made the most of it.”

Clarinda’s two medalists wrapped up outstanding careers Saturday. Both Downey and Green won 40 or more matches in both of the last two seasons. Downey finished his four years with 143 career wins and Green his two years with 82 wins. The two combined to win 76% of their matches over their careers and 87% of their matches this season.