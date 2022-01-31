Downey, Green claim Hawkeye 10 wrestling titles

ATLANTIC – Clarinda seniors Kale Downey and Logan Green won conference championships in leading the Cardinals to a fourth place finish at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Jan. 29, at Atlantic High School.

The Cardinals scored 158.5 points, just two behind Glenwood for third and nine ahead of Harlan. Atlantic and Creston were easily the top two teams in the field with the Trojans beating the Panthers 238-228 for the conference title.

For Downey, it was his fourth Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament medal, but his first win. He was named the day’s Standout Athlete and said he was thrilled to meet his goal.

“This is a big tournament,” Downey said, “and it’s been one of my goals since freshman year to win it and this year I was finally able to do it.”

It wasn’t an easy road to the title at 145 pounds for Downey. After a second period pin in the quarterfinals, Downey beat Glenwood’s Kellan Scott 8-6 in the semifinals and then defeated Triston Barncastle of Creston 7-4 in the final.

“I knew they were both tough,” Downey said on his last two opponents, “but I knew I had beaten them in the past. It was nice to pull it out at the end.”

Green received a bye into the semifinals at 285. He started his day with a second period pin against Atlantic’s Evan Sorensen before grinding out a 5-0 decision against Lewis Central’s Sam Barrientos in the final.

“Both (Downey and Green) are pretty consistent right now,” Clarinda head coach Jared Bevins said, “which is good to see this time of year. We’ll work on building leads toward the end of matches this week. If they keep doing what they have been doing, they’ll put themselves in a good spot in a couple weeks.”

The Cardinals also had three runner-up finishers in Kaden Whipp at 106, Karson Downey at 160 and Jase Wilmes at 182.

“All three of them had big semifinal matches they had to win to get to the final,” Bevins said, “and all performed well in those.”

Whipp’s first match wasn’t until the semifinals and he earned a 14-7 decision over Justin Parsons of Creston. Whipp then lost by fall to Atlantic’s Aiden Smith in the final.

Karson Downey earned a quick pin in his first round match at 160 and then beat Bret Van Baale of Harlan 18-3 in the quarterfinals. His semifinal was a 9-4 decision over William Bolinger of Creston. Downey then fell to Red Oak’s Dawson Bond 10-2 in the final.

Wilmes was 2-1 on the day at 182. A quick pin in the quarterfinals put him into a semifinal against Jarrett Armstrong of Atlantic, and Wilmes earned a second period fall. Wilmes then lost by fall to Harlan’s Zane Bendorf in the final.

Four other Cardinals medaled and all 12 that were in the field finished eighth or better in their weight class.

Bevins was impressed with Michael Mayer’s day, taking fourth at 132.

“Michael avenged a loss and was really close to avenging another in the third place match,” Bevins said.

Mayer won his quarterfinal 11-7 over Chase Sandholm of Red Oak before losing a 14-4 major decision to Harlan’s Luke Musich in the semifinals. Mayer pinned Glenwood’s Thaine Williamson in the consolation semifinal before a 7-3 loss to Creston’s Trey Chesnut in the third place match.

Leland Woodruff won a pair of matches to finish fifth at 138. He lost his quarterfinal by fall, but then pinned Harlan’s Tyan Frohlich to advance to the consolation semifinals. Woodruff lost a 13-0 major decision to Atlantic’s Dante Hedrington, but rebounded with a pin of Shenandoah’s Brody Cullin in the fifth place match.

Kolby McAndrews and Bryson Harris both finished sixth for the Cardinals. Harris won his quarterfinal in an ultimate tiebreak period against Lewis Central’s Hunter Waldstein at 220. Harris lost his final three matches, including a rematch against Waldstein in the fifth place match. Harris was right with Harlan’s Jeremiah Davis in the consolation semifinal, losing 5-2.

McAndrews earned a pin of Glenwood’s Austin Wear in his third round consolation match for a 1-3 day.

Tyler Raybourn won two matches in his seventh place day at 152. He lost by fall in the quarterfinals and then pinned Harlan’s Reese Koch in the second round of consolation. A loss in the third round of consolation dropped him into the seventh place match where he beat Red Oak’s Jaxon Terry 8-6.

Brayden Nothwehr finished eighth at 195, but Bevins singled him out saying he fought hard at a weight class above where he has been most of the season.

“Brayden didn’t have the results on the day, but he’s up at 195 and wrestled a very tough style,” Bevins said. “The guys he was wrestling were frustrated, but they were just bigger and stronger.”

Nothwehr advanced to the quarterfinals with a win by fall. He lost his last three matches, going the distance in the third round consolation match in a 9-2 loss to Lewis Central’s Dillon Woods.

Ryan Skeripski lost all three of his matches by fall, finishing eighth at 113.

The Cardinals now turn their attention to the postseason and a Class 2A sectional tournament at Central Decatur High School in Leon Saturday. The top two teams in the Hawkeye 10 Conference – Atlantic and Creston – will also be there along with Clarke, Shenandoah and the host Cardinals. The top two in each weight class advance to the district tournament the following Saturday.