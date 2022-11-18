District boys wrestling assignments released

The Clarinda, Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa boys wrestling teams will all travel to Glenwood for this season’s district tournament.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released district tournament assignments Friday, Nov. 18.

This year’s district tournament will look a lot different than past tournaments because it will be the only qualifying tournament for the traditional state wrestling tournament. Sectional tournaments have been eliminated.

There are 12 districts in Class 2A, each with eight teams. The top two in each weight class will qualify for the state tournament, creating the expanded 24-athlete state tournament in each weight class.

The Cardinals, Mustangs, Warriors and host Rams are in Class 2A District 5 and are joined by Atlantic, Audubon, Harlan and Red Oak.