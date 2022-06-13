District baseball assignments released

District and substate baseball assignments for Classes 2A and 1A were released Friday, June 10, by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

Clarinda and Shenandoah are in Class 2A District 15 along with Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Treynor and Underwood. The District 15 champion will advance to the Substate 8 Final to play the District 16 champion with the winner of that game advancing to the state tournament. District 16 teams are Cherokee, Kuemper Catholic, MVAOCOU, OABCIG, Ridge View and West Monona.

Essex and Sidney are in Class 1A District 2 along with East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Riverside, St. Albert, West Harrison and Woodbine. The District 2 champion will play the District 1 champion in the Substate 1 Final with the winner of that game advancing to the state tournament. District 1 teams are Akron-Westfield, Gehlen Catholic, George-Little Rock, Lawton-Bronson, Remsen St. Mary’s, Trinity Christian, Westwood and Whiting.

First round district games will be played Saturday, July 2. The districts will be seeded by the coaches of the teams in each district and those pairings will be available the week of June 20.

Each substate champion advances to the state tournament, which is July 18-22 in Carroll.