DeVault, Wolverines spoil Cardinal home opener

CLARINDA – Maddax DeVault scored 28 points, 15 in a fast first quarter, as Nodaway Valley sprinted in front of Clarinda out of the gate and finished with a 63-19 girls basketball rout Monday, Nov. 30, in Clarinda’s home opener.

DeVault scored eight of Nodaway Valley’s first 12 points as the Wolverines led 12-0 less than three minutes into the contest. A Faith Espinosa free throw put Clarinda on the board, but the Wolverines answered with the next seven points and led 23-3 after one quarter with Clarinda not making a field goal.

The first Cardinal field goal came at the 5:11 mark in the second quarter as Espinosa put in a runner to cut Nodaway Valley’s lead to 25-9. Taylor Cole added a basket and free throw about two minutes later and Clarinda trailed 34-12 at halftime.

DeVault and Lexi Shike, who finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds, engineered the Wolverine offense in a third quarter that saw the Wolverines outscore the Cardinals 17-3 and start the continuous clock late in the period.

The score didn’t look great for his team, but Hanafan felt his girls competed hard and are getting better.