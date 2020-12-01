DeVault, Wolverines spoil Cardinal home opener

CLARINDA – Maddax DeVault scored 28 points, 15 in a fast first quarter, as Nodaway Valley sprinted in front of Clarinda out of the gate and finished with a 63-19 girls basketball rout Monday, Nov. 30, in Clarinda’s home opener.
DeVault scored eight of Nodaway Valley’s first 12 points as the Wolverines led 12-0 less than three minutes into the contest. A Faith Espinosa free throw put Clarinda on the board, but the Wolverines answered with the next seven points and led 23-3 after one quarter with Clarinda not making a field goal.
The first Cardinal field goal came at the 5:11 mark in the second quarter as Espinosa put in a runner to cut Nodaway Valley’s lead to 25-9. Taylor Cole added a basket and free throw about two minutes later and Clarinda trailed 34-12 at halftime.
DeVault and Lexi Shike, who finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds, engineered the Wolverine offense in a third quarter that saw the Wolverines outscore the Cardinals 17-3 and start the continuous clock late in the period.
The score didn’t look great for his team, but Hanafan felt his girls competed hard and are getting better.
“The bottom line is the ball just didn’t go in the hoop,” Hanafan said. “We had a lot of good looks and attacked the rim pretty well. It just didn’t go through the hoop. We tell the girls all you can do is compete and we did that. We never got down and kept playing hard. We played good defense. We’ll learn from that and keep getting better.”
The Cardinals switched to a man-to-man defense in the second half and were able to force some turnovers.
“Our game plan was to get in a zone,” Hanafan said. “We got behind and brought some ball pressure. Man-to-man defense is competing. We got after them and they made some mistakes. It was great to see.”
Espinosa led the Cardinals with seven points. Chloe Strait added five. Taylor Cole scored three points while Cheyenne Sunderman and Jessalee Neihart contributed two each. They are all returners and continue to progress, according to Hanafan.
“Those girls are getting better each day,” Hanafan said. “They are competing and getting to the rim. They are shooting good shots, playing great defense and playing hard. We tell them keep playing hard, compete and the wins will come.”
Hanafan said it’s the little things that his team needs to figure out, things like transition defense, an area his team struggled with in the loss.
“They got layups in transition and that killed us,” Hanafan said. “We’re starting to figure out the big picture. If we can get the little things figured out, we’ll be hard to beat.”
Full Clarinda stats will be added when available. The Cardinals dropped to 0-2 and are back home for a matchup with Red Oak Tuesday.
