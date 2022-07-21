Des Moines hands A's second straight loss

CLARINDA – For the second night in a row the Clarinda A’s couldn’t get their offense going and their starting pitcher struggled early, this time leading to a 5-2 home loss to Des Moines Wednesday, July 20.

A MINK League North Division lead that looked comfortable just two days earlier is now just 1 ½ games over St. Joseph. The A’s are off Thursday, while the Mustangs host last place Chillicothe, before both teams finish the season with separate games Friday and Saturday.

“We’re in a division race and the pressure is on St. Joe to win, not us,” Clarinda A’s manager Ryan Eberly said, “but we’re coming out and not pitching well early. We’re throwing a lot of base on balls and on the flip side, we won’t take our walks. We’re a little beat up, but everyone is this time of year, and that’s where the mental approach comes into effect.”

Clarinda starting pitcher Michael Ramos struck out the first two batters he faced, but then a walk and two wild pitches turned into a run and the Peak Prospects were on the board first.

Des Moines added four runs in the second inning. A single started the inning and then consecutive walks loaded the bases with no outs. A sacrifice fly brought in one run, and then a groundout gave Ramos a second out with the score just 2-0. The next two Peak Prospects came through with hits, however, scoring three, and giving Des Moines all the runs they would need.

“(Ramos) is a redshirt guy, so you expect him to have some good starts and then one that isn’t so good,” Eberly said. “It’s a learning process and you just hope he can learn from it.”

It was also all the runs the Peak Prospects would score as Ramos settled down from there and made it through 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven. He gave up six hits, five walks and five runs.

Josiah Young and Colby Royal combined to go the rest of the way on the mound for the A’s. Ramos exited with the bases loaded in the sixth, but Young produced a pop up and then left a couple on base in the seventh. Royal struck out two, giving up just one hit in two scoreless innings.

Clarinda’s first run came in the second inning. Kam Kelton singled and then took second on a wild pitch. An error moved him to third and then he scored on Nathan Barksdale’s sacrifice fly.

The A’s final run came in the fifth inning. Hayes Edens worked a walk and then a Clay Cutter double and a Tab Tracy walk loaded the bases with one out. Luke Saunders’ groundout scored Edens, but another groundout ended the inning and preserved Des Moines’ three-run lead.

The A’s had additional chances, leaving two on base in both the sixth and seventh innings, but they couldn’t piece enough together to put up any more runs. Eberly said the bats are pressing right now.

“Everyone wants to hit their way out (of) a slump,” Eberly said. “If you’re going to hit for average, you have to take your walks. Going 0-5 instead of 0-3 is a big difference. They are all young and trying to do more than they can. There is a little pressure to win and that’s getting to them a bit.”

Kelton led the Clarinda offense with two hits and a run scored while Saunders had a hit, two walks and an RBI.

The A’s fell to 30-13 on the season and 29-13 in the MINK League. The last regular season home game is Friday against Chillicothe before a trip to Carroll Saturday wraps up the regular season.