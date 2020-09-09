Denison, Kuemper take down Cardinal volleyball

Clarinda volleyball dropped two Hawkeye 10 Conference matches, Tuesday, Sept. 8, falling 3-0 to Kuemper Catholic and 3-0 to Denison-Schleswig.
The Cardinals didn’t win a set in the two matches and their first set of the night was the worst, losing 25-7 and then 25-18 and 25-19 to Kuemper.
Faith Espinosa paced the Cardinal offense with six kills in the match. Skylar Kelley added four, Presley Jobe finished with three and Emmy Allbaugh had two.
The Cardinals had 16 total kills, but had 19 errors.
Teya Stickler finished with seven assists. Allbaugh added four and Taylor Cole ended the match with two.
Cole led the back line with 22 digs. Jobe added 10 and Avery Walter finished with eight. Stickler put up five digs, Allbaugh had three and Espinosa and Kelley added two each. Kelley had two blocks.
The Cardinals were 93 percent at the service line. Jobe served three aces while Espinosa added two.
Clarinda then dropped a 25-11, 25-18, 25-17 decision to the Monarchs.
Stickler led the offense with four kills and seven assists. Walter and Espinosa added three kills each while Jobe put away two. Allbaugh and Cole ended with three assists each.
The Cardinals ended with more errors than kills again.
Cole had another strong match on the defensive end with 21 digs. Stickler added nine and Kaylah Degase finished with eight. Walter contributed four digs, Kelley and Allbaugh had three while Jobe and Espinosa finished with two each. Espinosa added five blocks.
Clarinda was 89 percent overall from the service line for the match with Stickler serving three aces.
The Cardinals dropped to 3-6 overall and 0-3 in the conference. The Cardinals won’t play for a week, traveling to Glenwood for a conference triangular with the Rams and Atlantic, Tuesday, Sept. 15.
