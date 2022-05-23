Defending champs sweep Cardinal tennis in state quarterfinal

Clarinda’s first appearance at the girls state team tennis tournament ended quickly with a 5-0 loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier Saturday, May 21, in a dual played at Saydel.

All five wins were comfortable for the defending state champions, who advance to the state final four Wednesday, June 1, in Des Moines.

Clarinda freshman Riley Nothwehr was the closest to beating her opponent. She took Riley Braksiek to a first set tiebreak at number five, but lost that tiebreak 7-1. Braksiek won the first game of the second set before the match was called because Xavier earned the fifth and final team point to advance.

Clarinda head coach Randy Pullen said the girls “played strong and did all they could,” in the loss.

Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley lost 6-2, 6-1 to Courtney Carstensen at number one. Taylor Cole dropped a 6-3, 6-1 decision to Ally Burger at number two. Avery Walter fell 6-0, 6-3 to Ella Tallett at number three. Brooke Brown lost to Xavier’s only athlete who isn’t a senior, Avery Link, 6-2, 6-1 at number four. Emma Stogdill dropped a 6-2, 6-2 decision to Maggie Zittergrven at number six.

The start time of the dual was moved back to 11:30 a.m. to allow Hartley to run at the state track meet both before and after the tennis dual.

“Craig Ihnen, the Director of Tennis for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, got the meet scheduled for 11:30 so that Mayson could run all of her events (at state track).” Pullen said. “He worked hard on this and even had indoor courts lined up in case of rain so that we would play at 11:30.”

The dual loss was the first of the season for a Cardinal team who has all six athletes who played Saturday returning next year.

While the dual season ended with the loss, the season continues with Hartley and Cole playing in the state doubles tournament Friday and Saturday in Iowa City.