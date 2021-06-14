David goes deep twice in A's rout of Sabetha

Ryan David homered twice and the Clarinda A’s used a six-run fifth inning to pull away in a 15-5 win over Sabetha Sunday, June 13, in a game that was called in the bottom of the seventh inning when the margin reached 10 runs.

It’s the third consecutive game the A’s have scored double-digit runs as they improved to 9-3 on the season.

“We’re starting to get the whole team in now,” Clarinda A’s manager Ryan Eberly said. “We’re taking good approaches at the plate and taking our walks when given. We’re squaring up the ball when we can get to it and driving. We still have some improving to do with not striking out as much and moving runners, but I like where we are now. Everybody is getting a feel for each other and things are clicking.”

David’s first home run came as part of three-run first inning that staked the A’s out to an early lead.

The Southeast Nebraska Community College product went deep again to lead off the sixth to push the lead to 12-5. Clarinda added three runs in the seventh to end the game early.

“I’m really excited for Ryan,” Eberly said. “We lost our first baseman and (general manager) Rod (Eberly) found him and he’s excited to be here. I’m always glad to have guys like him that want to work, learn and get better.”