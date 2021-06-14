David goes deep twice in A's rout of Sabetha

Ryan David homered twice and the Clarinda A’s used a six-run fifth inning to pull away in a 15-5 win over Sabetha Sunday, June 13, in a game that was called in the bottom of the seventh inning when the margin reached 10 runs.
It’s the third consecutive game the A’s have scored double-digit runs as they improved to 9-3 on the season.
“We’re starting to get the whole team in now,” Clarinda A’s manager Ryan Eberly said. “We’re taking good approaches at the plate and taking our walks when given. We’re squaring up the ball when we can get to it and driving. We still have some improving to do with not striking out as much and moving runners, but I like where we are now. Everybody is getting a feel for each other and things are clicking.”
David’s first home run came as part of three-run first inning that staked the A’s out to an early lead.
The Southeast Nebraska Community College product went deep again to lead off the sixth to push the lead to 12-5. Clarinda added three runs in the seventh to end the game early.
“I’m really excited for Ryan,” Eberly said. “We lost our first baseman and (general manager) Rod (Eberly) found him and he’s excited to be here. I’m always glad to have guys like him that want to work, learn and get better.”
Jeff Clarke and Mason Maners had triples in the contest with Maners’ triple coming with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Clarke’s triple came right after David’s second home run in the sixth, but he was stranded at third. Clarke singled in a pair of runs in the fifth and led the A’s with three hits.
“We have all of our Jacksonville State guys in now so they are getting comfortable,” Eberly said. “We’re giving some of our guys that have played since day one some breaks. We have good speed and a little pop in the middle of the order. As long as our pitchers keep battling and throwing strikes we’ll have a chance to win.”
After giving up a pair of runs in the first, Steve Spurgeon ended up with six strikeouts in five innings of work on the mound to earn the win. He gave up four runs. Cameron Hood gave up one run over the final two innings of relief.
“Our pitchers went out and competed” Eberly said. “We have to get the ball down a little more. There were too many 0-2 hittable pitches, so we have to be a little nastier in that position and set them up better, but they are young and are learning and competing and that’s all you can ask.”
The win came in Clarinda’s first game in four days after Friday’s game at St. Joe was postponed to June 23 because of rain and both Omaha games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday were canceled.