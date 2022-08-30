Creston shows off offense in win over Cardinal football

The Creston Panthers rushed for 336 yards in a 28-12 win over Clarinda football Friday, Aug. 26, in the regular season opener for both teams.

Brennan Hayes had 228 of those rushing yards and Panther quarterback Kyle Strider added 169 passing yards as Creston beat the Cardinals for the second year in a row.

Although the defense struggled, the Cardinals gave up just one first half touchdown, but they weren’t able to hold the Panthers down enough to be close by the end of the night.

While Creston ended up with 505 yards of offense, Clarinda settled for 245 with 199 of that on the ground.

Tadyn Brown and Wyatt Schmitt each had a rushing touchdown for the Cardinals, with Brown leading the attack with 12 carries for 91 yards. Schmitt added 45 yards on eight carries. He also completed four of 12 passes for 46 yards with an interception.

Isaac Jones caught two of Schmitt’s four completions for 34 yards while adding six tackles and a fumble recovery on defense, one of three takeaways the Cardinal defense had in the contest. Karson Downey added 45 rushing yards on just two carries and also led the Cardinal defense with 7.5 tackles. Jase Wilmes added seven tackles and one sack. Jaxon Miers added five tackles and Dominick Polsley added four for Clarinda.

Clarinda continues non-district play with another road game Friday against Underwood. The Eagles enter play 1-1 with a Week 0 loss to Lewis Central 35-20 and a Week 1 win over Tri-Center 58-14.