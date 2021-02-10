Creston rallies in second half to beat Cardinal basketball

The Clarinda boys basketball team led by eight at halftime and had only given up 15 points, but they ended up losing by seven and giving up 54.

Creston scored 24 points in the final quarter to rally for a 54-47 win over the Cardinals Monday, Feb. 8. The game didn’t count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.

Clarinda fell to 9-9 with just one regular season game left, at home Friday against Atlantic.

Grant Jobe led the Cardinals with 18 points and six rebounds while Drew Brown also reached double figure scoring with 12 points and added seven rebounds.

Wyatt Schmitt scored seven points and finished with three rebounds. Michael Shull and Isaac Jones scored five points each with Shull also ending with five rebounds and four assists. Cooper Neal added four assists.

Kaden Briggs led the Panthers with 15 points as they improved to 8-8 on the season.

Girls Game

The Creston Panthers poured in 54 points in the first half in a 79-18 win over Clarinda girls basketball Monday, Feb. 8.

Coming off their third win of the season, the Cardinals were simply overmatched in their regular season finale. They enter tournament play at 3-17.