Creston pulls away late in win over Cardinals

CLARINDA — A 10-1 run to end the third quarter gave Creston control and the Panthers rolled past Clarinda boys basketball in the fourth quarter in a 68-45 Panther win Tuesday, Jan. 3.

A Tadyn Brown basket cut Clarinda’s deficit to 42-38 with 3:13 to play in the third quarter, but the Panthers stretched the lead to 13 by the end of the quarter and then outscored Clarinda 16-6 over the final eight minutes.

“For three quarters, we scrapped and kept playing hard to try to get back into the game,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “And we put ourselves in position to be there. We gave up that run and that turned the whole game.”

Clarinda had a couple brief leads in the game’s opening moments, but Creston led by as many as eight in the opening period and extended that lead to 12 a few different times in the second quarter.

Wyatt Schmitt scored the first five points of the third quarter for Clarinda to make the score 38-32. From there, the teams traded baskets until a free throw and then Brown’s layup made it 42-38. A free throw by Brown was the only Clarinda point over the final three minutes of the third quarter.

Eberly said his team fought hard, but that end of quarter run killed all their momentum, and they were never able to get it back.

“We put ourselves in position (to get back into the game) by hustling and taking smart shots,” Eberly said. “During their run we were turning the ball over and giving up layups. We can’t do that and expect to win in our conference.”

Three Panthers scored 15 or more points as the Cardinals gave up more than 60 overall for the fifth time this season.

“We switched some things up defensively during the break,” Eberly said. “We’re not guarding well on the perimeter and we’re giving up too many dribble drives. It’s been our problem all year.”

Eberly said the defensive troubles haven’t been helped by offensive struggles at times either.

“We’re turning the ball over in stretches,” Eberly said. “When we do play good defense, it’s not going along with our offense and vice versa. We’re not getting set defensively because we’re not getting easy baskets. We have to find a way to finish by the hoop.”

Brown led the Cardinals with 17 points and added four rebounds and four assists. Schmitt added nine points and seven rebounds, while Isaac Jones scored six points, also recording 14 rebounds and three steals.

Ethan McAndrews finished with five points and five rebounds for Clarinda and Creighton Tuzzio and Kade Engstrand scored three points each, with Tuzzio controlling three rebounds. Kyle Wagoner added two points.

Clarinda fell to 4-5 overall and 1-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, while Creston improved to 4-2 on the season and 3-1 in conference play. The next two games are on the road for the Cardinals, starting Friday at Lewis Central.