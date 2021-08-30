Creston grounds to win over Cardinal football

Tadyn Brown rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown to lead a Clarinda rushing attack that ran for more than 200 yards, but the Cardinals managed just one touchdown in an 18-6 home loss to Creston Friday, Aug. 27, to open the football season.

Brown’s touchdown came from 55 yards away and tied the score in the first quarter.

While Clarinda rushed for 203 yards on the night, the Creston ground game stacked up 242 yards. Brennan Hayes ran for 135 and Briley Hayes added 101 yards on the ground and all three Panther touchdowns.

Briley Hayes’ first touchdown run came early in the game and the score was tied at six at halftime. He scored again in the third quarter and then late in the final period to clinch the win.

Neither team could get a passing game going. Creston quarterback Kyle Strider completed just two of 10 passes for 25 yards while Clarinda’s Wyatt Schmitt only completed four of 11 passes for 20 yards with two interceptions. Isaac Jones caught three of Schmitt’s four completions.

Schmitt added 55 yards on the ground on 16 carries and Marshall Durfey put up 41 yards on the ground on a single attempt.