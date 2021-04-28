Creston claims sweep of Cardinal tennis

Connor Pullen stepped in for an injured Lawrence and played number 3 doubles with Sant Dow. The Cardinal duo lost 10-1 to Fuller and McCutchan.

Bird said overall he was hoping for a better result.

“We’re getting toward the end of the season and want to see the guys play their best at the end of the year,” Bird said. “I know there is better tennis in us than what we have shown the last two meets. I expected us to finish some of those close matches and finish some of those close games and we didn’t do that.”

While Bird was hoping for a better result, he was happy with how his guys bounced back in doubles after what he called a rough round of singles.

“We battled but couldn’t come up with any of those close games,” Bird said. “We ran into an injury at 4 and an illness at 6, so we had some adversity. In doubles, we settled in and were competitive against a good team.”

Downey played well for the Cardinals, pulling off a close win in singles and then teamed up with Regehr in doubles, doing a great job of keeping the ball in play.