Creston claims sweep of Cardinal tennis

The Clarinda tennis teams fell to Creston Monday, April 26.
The Cardinal boys won one singles match and one doubles match in falling 7-2 at home, while the girls dropped a 6-3 decision on the road.
Kale Downey won the singles match for the Cardinal boys 11-9 over Daniel Merritt at number 3, while Nathan Brown and Luke Baker teamed up to win at number 2 doubles 10-4 over Jeremy Rutz and Nate Wells.
The Cardinals nearly had another win at number 1 singles. Brown led most of the match against James Kunz, but Kunz battled back, forced a tiebreak and then controlled the extra points 7-3 to give Creston a win.
The other four singles matches didn’t look close, although Lance Regehr and Luke Baker showed good fight in their matches. Regehr lost 10-3 to Rutz at number 2 and Baker dropped a 10-4 decision to Wells at number 5. There were several long games in both matches.
The other two singles matches were easy Creston wins. Cyrus Lawrence fell 10-0 at number 4 to Avery Fuller and Sant Dow dropped a 10-2 decision at number 6 to Foster McCutchan.
Clarinda head coach Matt Bird thought the team played better in doubles. Regehr
and Downey played back-and-forth tennis with Kunz and Merritt at number 1, but the Creston duo pulled away late to win 10-5.
Connor Pullen stepped in for an injured Lawrence and played number 3 doubles with Sant Dow. The Cardinal duo lost 10-1 to Fuller and McCutchan.
Bird said overall he was hoping for a better result.
“We’re getting toward the end of the season and want to see the guys play their best at the end of the year,” Bird said. “I know there is better tennis in us than what we have shown the last two meets. I expected us to finish some of those close matches and finish some of those close games and we didn’t do that.”
While Bird was hoping for a better result, he was happy with how his guys bounced back in doubles after what he called a rough round of singles.
“We battled but couldn’t come up with any of those close games,” Bird said. “We ran into an injury at 4 and an illness at 6, so we had some adversity. In doubles, we settled in and were competitive against a good team.”
Downey played well for the Cardinals, pulling off a close win in singles and then teamed up with Regehr in doubles, doing a great job of keeping the ball in play.
“Kale is a scrapper,” Bird said. “He plays hard the entire time and makes some great plays. We need to work with his serve and his consistency a little bit, but he’ll be a factor down the road.”
Brown couldn’t pull off the win in singles, but Bird was happy with how his top player bounced back with a new doubles partner.
“Nathan and Luke got off to a good start,” Bird said. “Creston battled back, but they finished strong. Nathan is a good player. He’ll win some more matches this season and into the future.”
The loss was the fifth straight for the Cardinal boys in falling to 1-5 on the season. Creston improved to 2-5.
The Cardinal girls won just one singles match before taking two of the three doubles matches.
Taylor Cole was the only Cardinal to earn two wins. She beat Morgan Driskell 8-4 at number 2 singles and then teamed up with Mayson Hartley for an 8-5 win over Driskell and Sam Dunphy at number 1 doubles.
Clarinda’s other win came at number 3 doubles with Paige Barr and Ellison Lovett winning 8-5 over Hallie Evans and Jess Eblen.
The Panther team of Maddie Frey and Karly Calvin earned an 8-0 win at number 2 doubles over Brooke Brown and Emma Stogdill.
The Cardinals were close in a couple singles matches with Barr losing 9-7 to Dunphy at number 4 and Lovett dropping an 8-6 decision to Eblen at number 6.
Frey beat Hartley 8-3 at number 1, Calvin took an 8-4 win over Brown at number 3 and Evans beat Stogdill 8-3 at number 5 for the other Panther victories.