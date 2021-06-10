Creston blanks Cardinal softball

The Clarinda softball team gave up a big inning late in a 10-0 loss at Creston, while Clarinda baseball dropped a 6-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference decision to the Panthers on the road.

On the softball diamond, Clarinda pitcher Andi Woods kept her team close to the Panthers until the fifth inning.

Creston scored a run in the second and another in the third for a 2-0 lead before things unraveled for the Cardinals in the fifth. A bunt single was followed by a double. An error made it 4-0 before Neveah Randall’s home run pushed the lead to 6-0. Creston would end up scoring eight in the frame to push the lead to 10 and end it because of the run-rule.

Only three of the nine runs charged to Woods were earned as she gave up five hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. Hailee Knight came on relief and faced four batters, recording one out before the margin reached 10.

Keely Coen struck out four Cardinals and three singles were the only blemishes on her day in five innings.

Emmy Allbaugh singled with two outs in the first for Clarinda, and then Ryplee Sunderman and Knight singled in the third.

The Cardinals fell to 4-9 overall and 3-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while the Panthers improved to 5-7 overall and 4-3 in the conference.