Cole's late jumper lifts Cardinals past Bedford

A Taylor Cole jump shot with 2:13 remaining in the final quarter gave the Clarinda girls basketball team a lead they wouldn’t give back in a 41-39 win over Bedford Thursday, Dec. 16, at Clarinda High School. The Cardinal boys used a big fourth quarter to complete the sweep 49-37.

Cole scored the next three points to put Clarinda up by four, a lead big enough to withstand a late Bulldog triple.

Amelia Hesse led the Cardinals with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists and Cole added 10 points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists as the Cardinals improved to 3-5 on the season.

Chloe Strait scored seven points and secured five rebounds for the Cardinals.

Brooke Brown and Jerzee Knight contributed three points each with Brown pulling down eight rebounds. Cheyenne Sunderman scored two points and added seven rebounds. Sage Howard contributed two points and five rebounds. Aly Meier scored one point for the Clarinda.

The game was close throughout with Clarinda leading 11-8 after the first quarter, trailing 21-20 at halftime and leading 32-31 after three periods.

Bedford dropped to 2-5 on the season.

The Clarinda boys scored 23 points in the final quarter to take the lead and pull away for a 49-37 win over the Bulldogs.

Drew Brown scored 21 points and added five rebounds while Grant Jobe added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Wyatt Schmitt also scored in double figures with 11 points while adding six rebounds as Clarinda improved to 5-2 on the season and handed Bedford its first loss.

Cooper Neal scored four points and collected five rebounds for the Cardinals while Isaac Jones scored a single point. Tadyn Brown contributed five rebounds and Cole Baumgart finished with four.