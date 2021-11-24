Cole's 30 not enough for Cardinal girls to earn opening win

The Clarinda girls basketball team battled at home against Lenox Tuesday, Nov. 23, in the season opener for both teams, but the Tigers scored 26 fourth quarter points to earn the 63-56 win.

Taylor Cole scored 30 points to lead the Cardinals, but her efforts weren’t quite enough to give Clarinda the season-opening win.

Clarinda trailed 9-7 after the first quarter. The teams were even at 20 at halftime and at 37 after three periods of play.

Chloe Strait joined Cole in double figures offensively for the Cardinals with 12 points. Amelia Hesse scored six points while Bailey Nordyke added four, Jerzee Knight three and Paige Millikan one. Additional stats will be added here when available.

Lenox freshman Sadie Cox had a monster game with 17 points and 18 rebounds while Jynessa Cox also scored 17 points for the Tigers.

Clarinda returns to the court after the Thanksgiving holiday break for a Monday home game against Essex. A road game with Red Oak and a home matchup against St. Albert wrap up the season’s first full week on Tuesday and Friday.