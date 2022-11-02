Cole, Wagoner earn all-conference volleyball honors

The Clarinda volleyball team had two athletes earn Hawkeye 10 all-conference recognition.

The all-conference teams were released Tuesday, Nov. 1, by the conference with senior Taylor Cole earning second team honors and freshman Addy Wagoner earning honorable mention recognition.

Cole led the Cardinals with 423 digs and ended her career as the program’s all-time digs leader. She was also second on the team with 189 kills and hit .109 for the season. She served at 89% efficiency and tied for the team lead with 36 ace serves.

Wagoner led the Cardinals with 246 kills in her first high school season, hitting .157. She also had 121 digs and 25 aces while serving at 88%.

The Cardinals finished the season with a 16-16 record, 4-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

The full all-conference teams are below.

First Team

Abby Smith, Atlantic; Lexi Noelck, Atlantic; Ashlyn Badding, Kuemper Catholic; Sophie Badding, Kuemper Catholic; Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central; Anna Strohmeier, Lewis Central; Ashlyn Haverman, Lewis Central; Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central; Merced Ramirez, Red Oak; Ellie Monahan, St. Albert.

Second Team

Jada Jensen, Atlantic; Taylor Cole, Clarinda; Doryn Paup, Creston; Maddie Roenfeld, Glenwod; Madison Kjergaard, Harlan; Frannie Glynn, Kuemper Catholic; Addison Holt, Lewis Central; Gracie Hayes, Lewis Central; Nicole Bond, Red Oak; Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah.

Honorable Mention

Addy Wagoner, Clarinda; Kaitlyn Bruhn, Denison-Schleswig; Delaney Holeton, Glenwood; Haley Bladt, Harlan; Kaci Peter, Kuemper Catholic; Haylee Erickson, Lewis Central; Elise Thramer, Lewis Central; Jocelyn O’Neal, Red Oak; Marley Grey, Red Oak; Macey Finlay, Shenandoah; Georgia Bohnet, St. Albert; Landry Miller, St. Albert.