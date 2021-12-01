Cole, Strait lead Cardinals to first win

The Clarinda girls basketball team started quickly in earning a 57-39 home win over Essex Monday, Nov. 29.

The Cardinals led 15-5 after the first quarter and 31-14 at halftime. They extended the lead to 49-27 going into the fourth quarter.

The win was the first in two tries this season for the Cardinals while the Trojanettes were playing their first game of the year.

Chloe Strait and Taylor Cole scored 13 points each to lead Clarinda’s offensive attack. Strait added five rebounds, five steals and four assists while Cole contributed four steals.

Amelia Hesse added nine points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals. Presley Jobe scored five points off the bench while Brooke Brown and Bailey Nordyke scored four points each. Nordyke pulled down eight rebounds while Brown finished with six.

Paige Millikan and Jerzee Knight both scored three points for the Cardinals. Millikan also finished with seven rebounds and four steals. Knight contributed four rebounds.

Sage Howard scored two points for Clarinda while Cheyenne Sunderman had one to go with eight rebounds and three assists.