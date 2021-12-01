 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cole, Strait lead Cardinals to first win
0 comments

Cole, Strait lead Cardinals to first win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jerzee Knight, Clarinda

Clarinda freshman Jerzee Knight looks to lift a shot over a Lenox defender during the Cardinals' season opener Tuesday, Nov. 23.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda girls basketball team started quickly in earning a 57-39 home win over Essex Monday, Nov. 29.

The Cardinals led 15-5 after the first quarter and 31-14 at halftime. They extended the lead to 49-27 going into the fourth quarter.

The win was the first in two tries this season for the Cardinals while the Trojanettes were playing their first game of the year.

Chloe Strait and Taylor Cole scored 13 points each to lead Clarinda’s offensive attack. Strait added five rebounds, five steals and four assists while Cole contributed four steals.

Amelia Hesse added nine points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals. Presley Jobe scored five points off the bench while Brooke Brown and Bailey Nordyke scored four points each. Nordyke pulled down eight rebounds while Brown finished with six.

Paige Millikan and Jerzee Knight both scored three points for the Cardinals. Millikan also finished with seven rebounds and four steals. Knight contributed four rebounds.

Sage Howard scored two points for Clarinda while Cheyenne Sunderman had one to go with eight rebounds and three assists.

Riley Jensen led the Trojanettes with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Hailee Barrett also reached double figures offensively with 10 points. Emma Barrett added eight points and four steals while Brooke Burns scored five points.

Olivia Baker scored four points and grabbed nine rebounds for Essex while Tori Burns added two points and five boards.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics