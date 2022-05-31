Cole, Hartley place sixth at state tennis

Clarinda juniors Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole ended up with sixth-place medals at their first state tournament appearance.

Hartley and Cole won three of their five matches over two days at the Class 1A state doubles tennis tournament Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28, at the University of Iowa Tennis Center in Iowa City.

“My overall thought of state was everything I imagined,” Hartley said. “Making it to the second day was an amazing experience and being one of the doubles teams that were going to place was a great experience.”

The Clarinda duo opened play in the 16-team field with a 6-2, 7-6 win over Libby Janssen and Adria Neymeyer of Aplington-Parkersburg. That ran them into the number four seed, Mara Holland and Annalise Skrade of Decorah, in the second round, and the Decorah duo -- who went on to finish fourth -- slid past Hartley and Cole 6-4, 6-4.

The loss dropped the Clarinda team into the consolation bracket and needing a win in their third match Friday to advance to Saturday and earn a medal. They had a familiar opponent in their way in Merced Ramirez and Tessa Rolenc of Red Oak and the Clarinda duo earned a 6-4, 6-0 win.

Hartley and Cole knew they would have two matches Saturday and started well with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Marion’s Gracie Goad and Natalee Hartman. That put them into the fifth-place match and against another Hawkeye 10 Conference opponent in Landry Miller and Allison Narmi of St. Albert and the Saintes duo finished the tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win.

“During the tournament I felt Taylor and I’s communication was clicking and our chemistry was on point,” Hartley said. “Knowing we still have a year left is a good feeling. We still have another year to shake some things up.”

Hartley, Cole and the rest of the Cardinal team that advanced to the state quarterfinals in team play all return next season.