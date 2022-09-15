Cole breaks Clarinda volleyball career digs record

Clarinda volleyball senior Taylor Cole has earned herself a school record.

Cole broke the career digs record Tuesday, Sept. 13, during the Cardinals’ Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular in Glenwood.

“It means a ton to me to get that record,” Cole said. “One of the goals I set for myself freshman year was to get on the record board and being able to accomplish that is huge to me.”

Lauren Bair had held the record since 2017, but Cole was able to surpass Bair’s mark of 845. After Tuesday’s matches, Cole sits at 866 and now will make a run at the 1,000 dig milestone to finish her career.

“I’m super excited to have that record,” Cole said, “and I can’t wait to see how many more digs I can get this season. I’m super thankful for the team that has made it possible as well.”

Clarinda volleyball fans have three more chances to see Cole and the Cardinals at home as Mount Ayr comes to town Sept. 20, St. Albert Sept. 27, and Red Oak Oct. 6.