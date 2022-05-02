Clean sweep for Cardinal boys tennis

Clarinda boys tennis didn’t drop a single game in a 9-0 home win over Harlan Thursday, April 28.

Clarinda head coach Matt Bird made some changes to the doubles lineup, but each match went 8-0 in Clarinda’s favor.

In singles, Nathan Brown beat Andrew Andersen at number one. Lance Regehr beat Keyton Francis at number two. Kale Downey beat Edgar Mena at number three. Sant Dow beat Eric Torneten at number four. Luke Baker beat Garrett Hillwick at number five and Grant Barr beat Anthony Lloyd at number six.

Regehr and Downey were teamed together at the number one doubles position while Brown and Dow played at number two. Baker and Barr continued to play at number three with all three teams winning 8-0.