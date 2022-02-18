Classic district game ends in heartbreaking loss for Cardinals

TREYNOR – Treynor junior post Ethan Dickerson blocked Cooper Neal’s layup at the buzzer, handing Clarinda a heartbreaking 54-53 loss Thursday, Feb. 17, in a Class 2A District 16 semifinal played at Treynor High School.

Clarinda had six seconds to go the length of the floor and the Cardinals used quick passing to get the ball all the way down the court on the sideline. Neal cut to the basket and was wide open, but a slight bobble on the catch gave the 6-foot-8-inch Dickerson just enough time to get over for the block.

“We wanted to get it down the side (of the floor) as quickly as we could,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “Cooper was back side and they always forget back side when you’re scrambling like that. He was there and we gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game and that’s all you can ask for on the road.”

Treynor’s Thomas Schwartz made a running shot over Cole Baumgart to give Treynor a 54-53 lead with just under 12 seconds showing on the clock. Schwartz was also fouled on the play. He missed the free throw, but Treynor was able to control the offensive rebound and was able to burn another four seconds off the clock before Davin Rucker was fouled. Rucker missed the front end of the one-and-one and Clarinda’s Isaac Jones controlled the rebound going into the timeout.

Schwartz’s runner came right after Drew Brown’s stepback 3-pointer from the corner with 19 seconds left gave Clarinda its first lead since the first quarter and capped a 10-0 run that spanned less than three minutes.

“It hurts when you invest this much as the guys have and you feel bad for them,” Eberly said. “The last three minutes of the game we outplayed them and executed at a high level. I thought Cole played pretty good defense on that last play, but what killed us was giving four seconds away by giving up an offensive rebound off the free throw. We executed what we wanted to do at the end and got it down the court and Cooper was wide open. A little bit of a bobble might have cost us the game, but we got a good clean look and their kid made a play and blocked it.”

Treynor took its largest lead of the game with 3:33 to go in the final period with a five-point possession. Jace Tams made a 3-pointer and Schwartz, who was setting a screen to free Tams, was fouled with the ball in the air. Schwartz made both free throws and Treynor led 52-43.

Grant Jobe, who was terrific all game for Clarinda, scored 19 points and collected 10 rebounds. He made two free throws with 3:07 to go. Then, after a Treynor turnover, Brown connected from outside with 2:16 left in the game to bring Clarinda back within four. Jobe blocked a shot on Treynor’s next possession and then hit two free throws after being fouled on a putback attempt with 1:36 to play.

Treynor ran a lot of clock on its next possession but turned the ball over with 46 seconds to go, setting the stage for Brown’s 3-pointer, his fifth of the game and fourth of the second half.

“Our seniors went out really good (Thursday),” Eberly said. “Cooper hit a couple big 3-pointers that kept us going. Drew and Grant couldn’t have played any better and that’s why we had a chance to win the game. Cole played really good defense and took away one of their top guys. They are a good ball club and well-coached, but that’s just a heartbreaker.”

The whole game was played in an 11-point range from a pair of two-point leads for Clarinda in the first quarter to Treynor’s nine-point advantage in the fourth. Treynor led for most of the game with leads between two and six for much of the contest. Treynor’s biggest lead came after Jobe scored inside with 7:27 to play, but Clarinda didn’t score again until Jobe’s free throws to start the 10-0 run more than four minutes later.

“We always have those lulls somewhere in the game,” Eberly said, “and we had that in the fourth quarter when they got up. All of a sudden Drew took over a little bit and hit a couple big shots to get us back in the game. They are a very good defensive team and we turned it over too much in the first half, but we kept grinding. I can’t say enough about the group. It’s their first winning season in 10 years and we have come a long ways.”

Jones added eight points and five rebounds for the Cardinals, who were playing without Wyatt Schmitt for the second straight game because of injury. Neal finished with six points and Tadyn Brown had five.

Jobe, Neal, Drew Brown and Lance Regehr, a reserve athlete who played in 15 games and scored 10 points this season, are the four seniors who exit the program and Eberly said they have meant “everything” to this program.

“When they were freshmen we were 7-15,” Eberly said. “They doubled (the win total) by the time they were seniors. It’s been a grinding process but the kids have bought in. Lance didn’t play (Thursday) but in the practice room he made us better every night. I’ll miss those four guys. They are all great kids and they really went out like seniors (Thursday).”

Clarinda’s season ended at 14-10 while Treynor improved to 19-3 and advance to a district final Tuesday, Feb. 22, against Red Oak.