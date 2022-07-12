Clarinda's Williams qualifies for national high school rodeo finals

Jett Williams of Clarinda, who just finished his sophomore year of high school, has earned a position on the Iowa National High School Rodeo team and will be traveling with fellow teammates to Gillette, Wyoming July 17-23 to compete at the 74th Annual National High School Rodeo Finals Rodeo in Steer Wrestling, Saddle Bronc Riding, and the Light Rifle Shooting competitions.

Williams participated in the 10-event rodeo series put on by the Iowa High School Rodeo Association, finishing the year the weekend of June 10. At the state finals, Williams finished strong by making the short go and finishing in the top 10 in all five of his events. He won average reserve champion saddle bronc rider and team roper for the weekend.

Overall for his sophomore year, he ended up third in Saddle Bronc, third in Steer Wrestling, and third in Light Rifle. He was ninth in Team Roping with his partner Jackson Hudnut, ninth in Calf Roping, and sixth in Bull Riding, putting him third in All Around. The top four advance to the national event.

Williams will now be a part of Team Iowa as he prepares for the National High School Finals Rodeo. Competitors will come from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand to compete for a World Title. You can follow Williams’ progress during the National High School Finals Rodeo by watching at home for a fee at ridepass.com or follow the results at nhsra.com with performances at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day. The short go will be broadcasted nationally on RFD-TV on Saturday, July 23. Jett will be up in Saddle Bronc Monday evening and Friday morning, Steer Wrestling Tuesday morning and Thursday evening. The Light Rifle Shoot is Tuesday afternoon.

Williams was also voted on the 2021-2022 Cinch Team. A member of this team is accomplished in the arena, on the shooting range and has been selected to the team of notable contestants. Being a member of Team Cinch is an accomplishment that sets them apart and puts them in a very elite group of athletes. Cinch has very distinguished endorsees such as Tuff Hedeman, Joe Beaver, Caleb Smidt, Luke Branquinho, Jade Corkill, Wade Sundell, Zeke Thurston and Jake Vold. These individuals carry forward the “Lead, Don’t Follow” attitude and are expected to represent our brand in a respectable, professional manner. The Cinch Team members are recognized throughout the industry as leaders because of how they carry themselves inside and out of the arena. As professional bareback rider and Cinch Team athlete JR Vezain stated in his NHSFR address: “Whatever you want to be good at, it all begins with a thought. Always strive to be your best. When you run into troubles, trials, or struggles, find the little things to be thankful for. Who and what you put in your life and surround yourself with, will help you get through it and most of all, you have to believe.”

Williams was also selected as one of the top 10 finalists in the Future Stars of Rodeo contest. Boot Barn invites high school rodeo state finals winners to be featured in the Future Stars of Rodeo Campaign, which celebrates the hard work and talent of student athletes. Five young men and five young women were selected based on their nominations and placement at their state rodeo finals. Each selected student will receive a $250 Boot Barn gift card and be featured in Boot Barn's print and outdoor billboard advertising during the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming. All 10 Future Stars of Rodeo will be featured online at bootbarn.com/FutureStarsVoting where fans, friends and family can vote for their favorite competitor from July 17 through July 25. The female and male with the most votes each win four tickets to NFR in Las Vegas in December, shared hotel accommodations for their family for two nights and a $1,200 transportation allowance. Jett and his family would like to thank everyone who supports him.