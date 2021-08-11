Clarinda's Welker, Fagerstrom earn MINK League season honors

The Clarinda A’s swept the MINK League Player and Pitcher of the Year honors, released Wednesday, Aug. 11, by the league.

Travis Welker has been named the MINK League Player of the Year. The Allen Hancock Community College (Cal.) product, who is on his way to Fresno State next season, hit .447 on the season with 32 runs scored and 33 RBIs. He finished the season with 51 hits, including 14 doubles, 29 walks and 12 stolen bases.

Reid Fagerstrom has been named the MINK League Pitcher of the Year. The Jacksonville State product struck out 55 over 29 innings and finished the year with a 0.92 ERA. He won five of his seven starts and finished the year with two complete games.

The A’s finished the 2021 season with a 37-6 overall record.