Clarinda's Welker, Fagerstrom earn MINK League season honors
Travis Welker, Clarinda A's

Clarinda A's infielder Travis Welker scoops up the ball after making a quick stop at his shortstop position during the A's win over St. Joe Friday, July 2. Welker, who recently committed to Fresno State collegiately, is one of seven A's who will play in Thursday's MINK League All-Star Game.

 Photo courtesy J&C Photography, Clarinda

The Clarinda A’s swept the MINK League Player and Pitcher of the Year honors, released Wednesday, Aug. 11, by the league.

Travis Welker has been named the MINK League Player of the Year. The Allen Hancock Community College (Cal.) product, who is on his way to Fresno State next season, hit .447 on the season with 32 runs scored and 33 RBIs. He finished the season with 51 hits, including 14 doubles, 29 walks and 12 stolen bases.

Reid Fagerstrom has been named the MINK League Pitcher of the Year. The Jacksonville State product struck out 55 over 29 innings and finished the year with a 0.92 ERA. He won five of his seven starts and finished the year with two complete games.

The A’s finished the 2021 season with a 37-6 overall record.

