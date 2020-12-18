Clarinda's Stickler signs with Midland volleyball

Clarinda volleyball’s setter for the last two seasons will continue to play the sport in college.
Senior Teya Stickler officially signed with Midland University, located in Fremont, Neb. Friday, Dec. 18.
Stickler was joined by her parents, Clarinda co-head coach Kaitlin Allen as well as several of her teammates as she officially finalized a decision made about two months ago.
Stickler said a strong community feel to the campus drew her in.
“It is a really good family choice for me,” Stickler said. “It’s really small and not too far from home.”
Stickler said the decision to continue playing volleyball after high school was one she had planned on for some time.
“I saw a lot of my older friends go play college volleyball,” Stickler said, “and I think I can make it at the next level.”
The Warriors are coming off a shortened season that saw them finish 10-8 overall and 9-7 in the NAIA’s Great Plains Athletic Conference. Paul Giesselmann has led the program for more than a decade and took them to the NAIA National Tournament six consecutive seasons from 2013 to 2018, including trips to the National Semifinals in 2016 and 2018 and the National Quarterfinals in 2013 and 2015. Stickler said playing at a strong program is very exciting.
Stickler is currently playing club volleyball for Third Degree Volleyball out of Council Bluffs and said her play there should help her be ready for the college game.
“I just need to keep getting reps and touching the ball,” Stickler said.
Stickler finished her senior season with the Cardinals with 316 assists, 202 digs, 68 kills, 32 aces and 13 blocks. She enjoyed her time for a team that ended the year with seven victories.
“It was super fun being out there as a senior and a leader,” Stickler said. “The coaches were great.”
Stickler plans to major in Business Management.
