Clarinda's Stickler signs with Midland volleyball

Clarinda volleyball’s setter for the last two seasons will continue to play the sport in college.

Senior Teya Stickler officially signed with Midland University, located in Fremont, Neb. Friday, Dec. 18.

Stickler was joined by her parents, Clarinda co-head coach Kaitlin Allen as well as several of her teammates as she officially finalized a decision made about two months ago.

Stickler said a strong community feel to the campus drew her in.

“It is a really good family choice for me,” Stickler said. “It’s really small and not too far from home.”

Stickler said the decision to continue playing volleyball after high school was one she had planned on for some time.

“I saw a lot of my older friends go play college volleyball,” Stickler said, “and I think I can make it at the next level.”