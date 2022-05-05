Clarinda's Raybourn looking for strong finish to busy sports career

The Clarinda High School Class of 2022 features one senior who is finishing his career as a four-sport athlete.

This is only Tyler Raybourn’s second year as a Cardinal, but he has been involved in football, wrestling and track and field both years and is going out for baseball this summer, a sport he was involved in up until high school.

He moved to Clarinda from North Carolina before his junior year and last spring gave track and field a try and quickly picked up the hurdles.

“When I started doing shuttle hurdle, my split was 22 (seconds),” Raybourn said. “Now it’s down in the low 15s and is going pretty well. I couldn’t even get over the high hurdle when I started, now it’s going pretty smooth.”

Raybourn said track and field is “by far” his favorite sport of the four and he hopes to finish things up later this month by qualifying for the state meet in four events. The 110 hurdles and shuttle hurdle relay will almost certainly be two of those events he’ll be placed into for the state qualifying meet. He said whatever relays are added in after that, he’s hoping for success there too.

He qualified for the state meet in the shuttle hurdle relay as a junior and said that state experience, although they didn’t perform very well in that event at the state meet, has been his top sports experience so far.

“We had so many guys go (to state),” Raybourn said. “We went to dinner every night. Hanging out at Drake and playing Xbox at the hotel was a lot of fun.”

When asked about a game or moment he would want back from his sports career, he went back to that run at state track last year and also mentioned not advancing out of the sectional round at wrestling this past season.

He said playing multiple sports has taught him teamwork and determination.

“Later in life, there will be hard times,” Raybourn said, “and getting through it with your team now will help you later on.”

He added playing multiple sports teaches you how to get along with other people as well.

After graduation and baseball this summer, Raybourn plans on attending Coastal Carolina University as part of the Army ROTC program to enroll in their Intelligence and Security Studies program. He’ll go to the military after that.

“I’ll be fourth generation Army,” Raybourn said. “I want to go into Special Forces because my great grandpa was one of the founders of the Green Berets and was (President John F. Kennedy’s) advisor for it.”