Clarinda sophomore Mayson Hartley opens the cross country season in the individual state rankings.
Hartley opened 14th in Class 2A’s preseason rankings, released Tuesday, Aug. 18, by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
The initial top 30 are based solely on last season’s state meet order with last year’s seniors removed. Hartley finished 24th at last year’s state meet.
Shenandoah senior Brenna Godfread just missed the preseason state rankings as the number 30 athlete finished 46th at last year’s meet, eight spots ahead of Godfread.
The top 30 are ranked in all four classes, both girls and boys.
There were no area teams ranked in the initial team rankings.
The first rankings, based on 2020 competition are scheduled to be the released the week of Aug. 31.
Clarinda, Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney all open the season, Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Shenandoah.
