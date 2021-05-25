 Skip to main content
Clarinda's Brown ready for state tennis
Clarinda's Brown ready for state tennis

Nathan Brown medals at district tennis

Clarinda junior Nathan Brown shows off his district medal after finishing second in the district singles tournament Wednesday, May 12, at Red Oak. Brown's runner-up finish qualifies him for the state tournament May 28-29 in Waterloo.

 Photo courtesy Matt Bird/Clarinda Community Schools

Clarinda junior Nathan Brown is finishing his preparations for the Class 1A state tennis tournament.

Brown qualified for the state tournament with a runner-up finish at the district singles tournament Wednesday, May 12 in Red Oak.

The state tournament is Friday-Saturday at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center in Waterloo.

Brown chatted about qualifying Tuesday, May 18, and looks ahead to the state tournament in a video interview you can see below.

