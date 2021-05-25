Clarinda's Brown ready for state tennis

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Clarinda junior Nathan Brown is finishing his preparations for the Class 1A state tennis tournament.
Brown qualified for the state tournament with a runner-up finish at the district singles tournament Wednesday, May 12 in Red Oak.
The state tournament is Friday-Saturday at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center in Waterloo.
Brown chatted about qualifying Tuesday, May 18, and looks ahead to the state tournament in a video interview you can see below.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!