Clarinda's Barnes signs with Peru State football

Clarinda football’s first team all-state kicker will continue to kick in college.

Senior Nathan Barnes signed with Peru State football Tuesday, Jan. 12, in a ceremony at Clarinda High School.

Barnes said the all-state honor given to him by the Iowa Print Sportswriters Association was “okay,” but is excited to continue to play football.

“Peru has a good location and a good major.” Barnes said. “There is a good chance I can play right away.”

Barnes made a 41-yard field goal in the regular season win over Shenandoah, one of two field goals he made as a senior and one of eight he connected on during his four-year career. The 41-yarder ended as his career long.

Barnes said he’s been serious about kicking since before high school.

“I started practicing it every day in eighth grade,” Barnes said, “and was consistent with it. I keep practicing and work on getting stronger. I go to camps to learn more.”

Barnes averaged 52 yards per kickoff this year with 41 percent of his kicks going as touchbacks. He also punted for the Cardinals, averaging 33 yards per punt and said he could do both for the Bobcats.