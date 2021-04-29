Clarinda youth wins state bowling title

Cardinal Junior League bowler Jaxson Woods competed in the Iowa State Pepsi Tournament March 13 in Cedar Rapids. Rolling games of 161, 114 and 191, with a series total of 466, Jaxson became the 2021 Champion of the boys 10 and under division.

Clarinda’s last state champion was 17 years ago.

There were 28 Cardinal bowlers who qualified for district play and of those, 13 went on to bowl on the state level.

Jaxson is the son of Josh and Ashley Woods of Clarinda.