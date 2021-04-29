 Skip to main content
Clarinda youth wins state bowling title
Jaxson Woods, Clarinda

Jaxson Woods, son of Josh and Ashley Woods of Clarinda, shows off his championship certificate after winning the 10U division of the Iowa State Pepsi Tournament.

 Photo submitted by Vickie Hess

Cardinal Junior League bowler Jaxson Woods competed in the Iowa State Pepsi Tournament March 13 in Cedar Rapids. Rolling games of 161, 114 and 191, with a series total of 466, Jaxson became the 2021 Champion of the boys 10 and under division.

Clarinda’s last state champion was 17 years ago.

There were 28 Cardinal bowlers who qualified for district play and of those, 13 went on to bowl on the state level.

Jaxson is the son of Josh and Ashley Woods of Clarinda.

