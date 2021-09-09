Clarinda XC sweeps team titles at home meet

CLARINDA – The Clarinda cross country teams finished strong at their home meet with the boys and girls both taking narrow victories Tuesday, Sept. 7.
After finishing one point behind Atlantic in Shenandoah last week, the Cardinal boys beat Atlantic by five points and Nebraska City by two to score 56 points and take the meet title.
Shenandoah had its strongest showing of the young season with a fourth-place tally of 75 points.
Essex didn’t post a team score.
The Clarinda girls took a one-point loss to Atlantic last time out and turned it into a two-point win 31-33 over the Trojans Tuesday at home.
Shenandoah’s girls had just four athletes finish the race and didn’t have a team score. Essex was also in the field, but didn’t field a team score.
Jane Mayer coaches both Clarinda teams and said it was a great day.
“Winning a meet at home for both the girls and boys teams was especially sweet after losing first and second by such a small margin in our last meet,” Mayer said after the meet.
Kyle Wagoner paced the Cardinal boys with a fourth-place run, finishing in 18 minutes, 34 seconds.
Riley Blay of Nodaway Valley (Mo.) won the meet in 18:01 with Red Oak’s Baylor Bergren and Nebraska City’s Mason Houghton also ahead of Wagoner.
Treyton Schaapherder was also in the top 10 for the Cardinals, placing ninth in 19:10. Michael Mayer and Mark Everett made it four top-15 finishes for the Cardinals. Mayer took 13th in 19:50 and Everett 15th in 19:52.
“Kyle and Treyton got stronger each mile and continued to improve their positions,” Mayer said. “Michael and Mark worked to stay as close to the front of the pack as they could. Mark was closer to Michael which helped the boys keep their score lower.”
Mayer said it was her fifth runner, Lance Regehr that won the meet for the Cardinals. He was 22nd in 20:15, 19 spots ahead of Nebraska City’s fifth runner.
“Lance beat Nebraska City’s fifth runner by 12 points with the scoring for full teams to make up the difference for our first four guys who didn’t beat Nebraska City’s first four guys,” Mayer said. “It was a complete team effort.”
Alex Lihs and Forrest Eberly completed Clarinda’s varsity lineup. Lihs was 31st in 21:18 and Eberly 42nd in 22:35.
The Shenandoah boys were much closer to Atlantic and Clarinda than they were last week, led by a fifth-place run by sophomore Alex Razee, which earned him Most Impressive Athlete of the evening.
“I was sitting seventh or eighth,” Razee said, “and thought this was my race, my redemption race. I had to book it and knew I had plenty left in me to catch those guys at the end.”
Razee called it his redemption race because he was unable to finish in Shenandoah last week, which he said is simply a hydration issue.
“Alex provided a huge boost for the team (Tuesday),” Shenandoah head coach Andy Campbell said. “To finish fifth was tremendous. I’m very happy for him.”
There were two more Mustangs in the top 15. Eli Schuster took 12th in 19:40 and Mitchell Jones 14th in 19:52.
“Eli and Mitchell did a nice job of matching up with the guys we want to run with,” Campbell said. “They were very tough.”
Josh Schuster and Brandon McDowell were the other two scorers for the Mustangs. Both finished in 20:48 with Schuster taking 26th and McDowell 27th.
“Josh and Brandon were neck and neck at the finish,” Campbell said. “Pushing each other to improve will make both of them better.”
George Martin ran a 21:05 to finish 29th while Damian Little Thunder completed the Mustangs’ varsity lineup with a 44th place run of 22:36.
“George was again a rock for the team,” Campbell said. “He has been so consistent so far this season. Damian rounded out the varsity. He’ll be very important for the team for the remainder of the season.”
Campbell said it was a very good showing from his team.
“The guys competed very well (Tuesday),” Campbell said, “and showed they are getting closer to where they want to be.”
Razee was happy with the team finish as well.
“Our team is like a family and we pick each other up,” Razee said. “It was a good day for all of us and we finished really strong.”
Tony Racine led the Essex boys with a strong 17th place run of 20:02.
“I gave Tony the goal of breaking into the top 20 and he did just that,” Essex head coach Jasmine King said. “I think he’s figuring out he can run with those top guys but it’s going to push him out of his comfort zone. I’m really proud of his performance.”
Noah Vandemark also competed for the Trojans and finished 98th in 43:42.
The Clarinda girls had four athletes in the top 10, leading to their win.
Mayson Hartley was runner-up in a time of 21:17, losing only to Atlantic’s Ava Rush, who was 25 seconds ahead.
“Mayson is completely focused on finishing each race with a top finish,” Mayer said. “She never quits working and if she doesn’t win she continues to work hard.”
Raenna Henke had a great kick at the end to beat out Atlantic’s Claire Pellet by less than a second to take third with Henke finishing in 22:17.
There was a pretty big gap behind those two, but Clarinda’s Ashlyn Eberly was next with a fifth-place run of 23:59.
“Raenna and Ashlyn looked as tough (Tuesday) as I have ever seen them compete,” Mayer said. “In every part of the race I found them, Raenna and Ashlyn were moving as fast as they could go.”
Callie King added a ninth-place run of 24:13 and Amelia Hesse wrapped up Clarinda’s scoring with a 14th-place run of 25:18.
“Callie and Amelia really closed the gap (Tuesday),” Mayer said, “which is what helped our girls get their first win.”
Cheyenne Sunderman was just 12 seconds and two places behind Hesse. Kaedance Daly was the final varsity runner for the Cardinals, taking 43rd in 31:22.
Mayer said the past week was spent emphasizing how each point matters and both of her teams ran with that mentality to earn wins on their home course. Mayer said it’s now about fine tuning going forward.
“We still have a lot of ground to cover before the end of October,” Mayer said.
The Shenandoah Fillies started five, but freshman Hailey Egbert – who led the team during the first two races of the season - dropped out early. That left Shenandoah with four, which isn’t enough to post a team score.
Christene Johnson stepped up and led the Fillies, finishing 18th in 25:54.
“It was great to see Christene run really strong,” Shenandoah girls head coach Grant Staats said. “She has some medical issues she fights through, but it didn’t bother her at this race. It was great to see her be really strong and be the competitor I know and she knows she can be. She’s a very hard worker. It’s good to see it pay off.”
Kelsey Franklin and Lauryn Dukes were next for the Fillies with Franklin 34th in 28:36 and Dukes 35th in 28:39.
“(Kelsey and Lauryn) ran well (Tuesday),” Staats said. “It wasn’t their best run, but they packed up and passed people at the end. I would like to see them really strive for more at the beginning, but we’ll keep progressing and keep working forward.”
Abby Martin was Shenandoah’s fourth finisher. Staats said Martin was battling an illness coming in and said it just wasn’t her day as she took 40th in 30:07.
Staats said the girls will keep working and keep improving.
“We have our program of what we’ll work on throughout the year,” Staats said. “Last week we ran under distance and this week we’ll run over. We have some time and will change some things to make sure the girls can compete over a longer distance. We’ll keep putting some endurance in their legs without putting them into the ground.”
Tori Sample was again the only Essex girl in the field and took 26th in 27:03.
“Tori is continuing to move up in placing,” King said. “Her times are faster than last year but there is still room for improvement. She’s come a long way and I can’t wait to see where she is toward the end of the season.”
King expects continued improvement from her team of three.
“We’re working on being able to run more miles and run them faster than we ever have since I started the program,” King said. “I have tried to ease them into it, but now it’s time to really step it up. With Noah, we’re trying to get him running consistently and running without having to walk parts of (the race).”
The Clarinda and Shenandoah teams next travel to Red Oak Monday while Essex is off until the Southwest Valley meet Thursday, Sept. 16.