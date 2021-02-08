Clarinda wrestling advances to regional duals

The Clarinda wrestling team was ranked high enough to earn a place in a Class 2A regional dual.

The Cardinals will wrestle at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Creston against Bondurant-Farrar. The winner of that dual will then match up against Creston/Orient-Macksburg for a place at the state dual team tournament.

All 16 sectional team champions received automatic bids to regional duals. The field was completed with the top eight teams remaining in the final Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials’ Association Dual Team rankings. Clarinda is ranked 19th in those final rankings.

The Bluejays are ranked ninth and won their sectional title in Knoxville Saturday by 19.5 points over Ballard. They have six district qualifiers and are led by their wrestlers at the smaller weights. Their wrestlers from 106-126 all won the sectional title in Knoxville Saturday and have a combined 119-7 record according to TrackWrestling. All four are ranked between third and seventh in their weight class by The Predicament.

The other two district qualifiers for the Bluejays are at 170 and 182. Neither of them are state ranked.

The eighth ranked Panthers have district qualifiers at 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 195 and 285.